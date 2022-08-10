Read full article on original website
Indianola Volleyball Brings Back Experience
While the Indianola volleyball team lost several key players to graduation last year, the squad will have plenty of experience coming back to the varsity level. The Indians lose the team leader in kills in Lauren Blake and third in kills Lizzie Espenmiller-McGraw, but bring back Macy Wente, Kailey Peters, and Aspen Nelson who all had key roles on the offensive side, as well as Tori Runyan who was second with 324 assists.
Several Pella Alumni to Continue Fall Sports in College
Several of the greats of Dutch athletics past are starting their fall sports seasons in college soon. A State Track and Field Champion and All-State Football Player for Pella, Nick DeJong (’19 at Pella) entered fall camp as the backup right offensive tackle for the Iowa Hawkeyes. DeJong started nine games and appeared in 13 total in 2021 as Iowa played in the Citrus Bowl. Nick won the state shot put title in his senior season and was an All-State football selection before walking on to Iowa.
Indianola Boys Cross Country With Spots For Grabs
The Indianola boys cross country team had several standouts graduate last year, as perennial state qualifiers Curtis Johnson and Logan Hoger are now competing at the next level in addition to several other varsity spots lost to graduation. Returning varsity athletes include Hunter Seifrig and Logan Piper, and head coach...
2022 Pleasantville Cross Country Schedule Preview
The Pleasantville cross country squad has eight meets on the schedule for the 2022 season. The Trojans open the season at Pine Knolls Golf Course in Knoxville on August 22nd. Following a 10-day break, Pleasantville will then travel to Wayne for their second meet of the year on September 1st. Five days later, the Trojans will run at Central Decatur. At the midway point of their schedule on Monday, September 12th, Pleasantville has their only home meet of the season at Pleasantville Golf and Country Club. The second half of Pleasantville’s season begins on September 20th at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Trojans then had to Red Haw State Park on September 29th to run in Chariton’s meet. The final regular season meet of the season will be at Nodaway Valley October 3rd, before the Trojans run in the West Central Conference meet on October 13th at Lake Panorama.
Pella Boys Cross Country Team Reloading for Run at 3A Trophy
It may be hard to believe with the remarkable consistency of success in the program, but the Pella Boys Cross Country team hasn’t hoisted a top three trophy since 2015. After back-to-back 4th place finishes, with several key returners and talented newcomers, the Dutch could be poised to nab one of those prizes — and possibly more, in 2022.
Schatz Back on Top, Wins 11th Knoxville Nationals Title
It took five years, but Donny Schatz is back on top of the world of sprint car racing. The 10-time champion heading into this week won his 11th race in the A-Main of the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, as heard on 95.3 KNIA and the KNIA stream online and on the mobile app. Schatz passed by 2019 champion David Gravel after the final caution. Logan Schuchart placed 3rd. This was the first Nationals Donny won following the passing of his father Danny in June. Stay tuned to 95.3 KNIA for details.
Pickard Park Hosting Disc Golf Pro Tour Next Friday
The official Disc Golf Pro Tour begins one week from today in Indianola, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. Organizer Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
Pella Christian’s Natelborg Recovering from Serious Injury
Two days before camp began for the Eagles boys cross country team, they and the entire Pella Christian community received heartbreaking news. Junior Ryan Natelborg, one of the anchors for the Eagles last year when they made it to State for the first time since 2010, was seriously injured in a swimming accident while on vacation in Wisconsin on July 30th. Ryan lost consciousness briefly, and upon regaining consciousness, was unable to use his arms or legs. After being airlifted to a hospital in Madison, an MRI indicated that he had a serious spinal injury. Ryan underwent surgery that night that went well, and while he has taken small steps in the recovery process, a long journey is still before him. While Ryan won’t be able to join the Eagles on the cross country course, head coach Mike Buchheit said Ryan is absolutely a part of the team and that he looks forward to seeing him.
Standoff at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset
WINTERSET, Iowa — There is a heavy police presence around St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. West Des Moines police say officers located the vehicle of a man wanted for a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Nebraska area. Officers chased the vehicle to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset....
Pella Opera House Working on New Season Memberships
Those interested in supporting local entertainment at an historic downtown Pella venue can do so through membership. Executive Director of the Pella Opera House Cyndi Atkins says those who join their non-profit organization provide the best ongoing backing to the various shows, special events, and annual traditions that come each year. Atkins says a new season kickoff will be held on Friday, August 26th from 7 to 11 p.m. with Boozy Ice Cream & Sweetandy’s Karaoke. Find out how to become a member at the Pella Opera House here.
Abreu Scores Hard Knox Win, Finals Set For Tonight
Rico Abreu knew he had a do over on Friday night. He made the most of it by winning the Hard Knox Night at the 61st Running of the Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals live on KNIA. Abreu, who had a poor preliminary night earlier in the week, led all 25 laps and was never seriously challenged for the win. However behind him was a battle to see who would join Abreu in transferring to the finals. Kerry Madsen, Sheldon Haudenschild and Brian Brown all finished the top four and they will line up 21st-24th in the championship race. Abreu told KNIA/KRLS Sports his night started better than his preliminary night which made for a good ending.
Indianola School District Bond Information Meeting Monday
The Indianola Community School District is holding a public meeting for community members who want to know more about the upcoming bond issue for improvements to Indianola High School Monday morning. The bond issue is for $70 million taking place on September 13th, and will fund the addition of a new commons area to link the gym, auditorium, and academic area, creating a new “heart” for IHS, a new two-story academic wing built to the west and an athletics and career-technical expansion to the north, along with increased parking and improved traffic flow. The meeting will take place at the Indianola YMCA from 9-11am.
Pella Christian Installs New Scoreboard and Videoboard
When fans enter the Pella Christian gym for the first volleyball game of the season on September 6th, they’ll be greeted by a brand-new scoreboard and videoboard. With the implementation of shot clocks in Iowa High School Basketball, the Eagles decided that it was time to upgrade their scoreboard and invest in a videoboard. Pella Chrisitan partnered with Daktronics to replace the scoreboard, and with De Vries Electric and Center Point Electric to install the videoboard. Eagles Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst said the new setup will allow them to do many different things.
Auburn Trying to Flip 2023 Iowa State QB Commit JJ Kohl
Iowa State football is now in a place where they have SEC programs trying to flip their recruits. According to Auburn Live, Auburn is trying to flip four-star Iowa State 2023 quarterback commit JJ Kohl. The report says the Tigers’ staff has been talking with Kohl for weeks, who they...
ICYF Back to School Bash Next Week
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation 2022 Back to School Bash will be taking place next week. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals
DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class. Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
Donny Schatz Wins The Knoxville Nationals
Donny Schatz wanted to win the Knoxville Nationals in the worst way possible. Not just to add an 11th trophy to his already overflowing case. But this was the first Knoxville Nationals without his father Danny, who passed away after a long battle with Cancer in July. Schatz started off the 50 lap finals of the Nationals, heard live on KNIA going backwards as smoke was puffing from under his hood. He would make up to 5th by the fuel stop, then started patiently waiting his turn to pounce and with three laps left he slid David Gravel in turn three and never looked back for Nationals win #11. Gravel settled for 2nd place, Logan Schuchart, who had a great week winning the Capitani Classic, and his Wednesday preliminary night took 3ird. Buddy Kofoid won Rookie of the Nationals, Sheldon Haudsenschild was hard charger, and Aaron Reutzel on the strength of his 360 Nationals win last week won the Mr. Sprint Car Award winning Southern Iowa Sprint Week.
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
Anonymous Big 12 Coach Says Iowa State Had ‘Hiccup in Their Culture’ Last Season
There’s no doubt that the 2021 Iowa State football season didn’t live up to expectations. Another loss to Iowa was followed by a mediocre 2022 campaign that saw a team with College Football Playoff hype end up going 7-6. This came one season after a trip to the...
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
