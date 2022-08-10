ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

By Bob Buckley
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYx3x_0hBbXNw200

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher.

So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to do social media full time.

She’s not the only one leaving the profession. A recent study by the MissionSquare Research Institute confirmed what other reporting has shown: among public sector workers, K-12 teachers have the highest rate of burnout.

School districts offering bonuses to attract more teachers

But Rogers discovered the schools that are training the next generation of teachers to replace them are having a hard time filling their classes.

“The year after I graduated, my professors were telling us that they don’t have anyone enrolling because no one wants to go,” Rogers said.

Jacqueline Dozier is the director of student success within the UNC-Greensboro School of Education, which has been training teachers since 1991. Dozier says recruiting new teaching students is becoming harder each year.

UNCG refers to its groups of education students as “teams,” and Dozier says of their enrollment that they had, “four to five teams almost ten years ago with 25 or more people on it to now three teams…with about 15.”

That’s a drop from 100 to 125 students down to about 45. There are a lot of factors that go into that.

“I would say pay started as a leading factor because they took away increased pay for master’s degrees,” Dozier said.  “But now there are other expectations placed on teachers. As far as submitting their curriculum online ahead of the school year, most teachers tend to take their break over the summertime, but now you’re looking to use that time to work.”

Rogers agrees on the issue of pay.

“Teachers still make the same that they did 30 years ago, but the cost of living is so astronomically high now. How are they supposed to keep up? Any of my friends who are both teachers…can’t afford to have kids,” Rogers said. “I’m really fortunate that I have my husband who is an attorney. But if he wasn’t an attorney, we couldn’t afford to have kids.”

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

But Dozier says pay isn’t the reason most people choose to be teachers.

“For many people, to be a teacher is to value young lives and looking into those eyes and knowing today I’m going to do something that’s going to enlighten their minds and be a better person,” Dozier said. “Those are the things I hear from the students who stay committed to it.”

Still, Dozier says the state has to step up if it wants the number of teachers it needs.

“If the state is not looking at the career field with a level of respect, what does it say for the young parents out there?” she said.

But in the end, Jacqueline Dozier remains optimistic.

“Teaching is still one of the most rewarding career paths out there,” she said.

See more about the teacher crunch in this edition of the Buckley Report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 3

Stephen Fricke
1d ago

PAY, CHILDREN, PARENTS, CURRICULUM, STRESS, MASKS, CRT, UNKNOWN to what crisis might show up NEXT, COST of materials, hours after work, .....Hard job. Teachers in the day had respect, admiration and mostly cooperation.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Raleigh, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Education
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meredith College#School Of Education
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
carolinajournal.com

Locke’s Terry Stoops analyzes proposal to restructure N.C. teacher pay

Dr. Terry Stoops, director of the Center for Effective Education at the John Locke Foundation, discusses a proposal to change the way North Carolina pays public school teachers. Stoops offered these comments during the Aug. 11, 2012, edition of Spectrum News 1’s “Capital Tonight.”
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
thecharlottepost.com

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
CHARLOTTE, NC
beckersasc.com

California, Georgia and North Carolina: 3 spine ASCs recently announced

In the last four months, Becker's has reported on one spine surgery center that opened in Georgia and two more in the works in California and North Carolina. 1. Southern Pain and Spine Associates opened a surgery center in Jasper, Ga. The new ASC, Jasper Surgery Center, performed its first case on April 19, the center told Becker's in May.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gaston.edu

#1 Practical Nursing Program in North Carolina

The Gaston College Licensed Practical Nursing program has once again earned a number one ranking in North Carolina. NursingProcess.org placed Gaston College at the top of its list of Best LPN programs in the state for 2022. In a Facebook posting, NursingProcess.org said, “We are happy to announce that Gaston...
DALLAS, NC
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
carolinajournal.com

Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy