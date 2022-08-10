Read full article on original website
Schatz Back on Top, Wins 11th Knoxville Nationals Title
It took five years, but Donny Schatz is back on top of the world of sprint car racing. The 10-time champion heading into this week won his 11th race in the A-Main of the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, as heard on 95.3 KNIA and the KNIA stream online and on the mobile app. Schatz passed by 2019 champion David Gravel after the final caution. Logan Schuchart placed 3rd. This was the first Nationals Donny won following the passing of his father Danny in June. Stay tuned to 95.3 KNIA for details.
Donny Schatz Wins The Knoxville Nationals
Donny Schatz wanted to win the Knoxville Nationals in the worst way possible. Not just to add an 11th trophy to his already overflowing case. But this was the first Knoxville Nationals without his father Danny, who passed away after a long battle with Cancer in July. Schatz started off the 50 lap finals of the Nationals, heard live on KNIA going backwards as smoke was puffing from under his hood. He would make up to 5th by the fuel stop, then started patiently waiting his turn to pounce and with three laps left he slid David Gravel in turn three and never looked back for Nationals win #11. Gravel settled for 2nd place, Logan Schuchart, who had a great week winning the Capitani Classic, and his Wednesday preliminary night took 3ird. Buddy Kofoid won Rookie of the Nationals, Sheldon Haudsenschild was hard charger, and Aaron Reutzel on the strength of his 360 Nationals win last week won the Mr. Sprint Car Award winning Southern Iowa Sprint Week.
Knoxville Race Results: August 12, 2022 (Knoxville Nationals)
16 drivers are already locked into tomorrow night’s Knoxville Nationals finale. Now, the rest of the field will battle for the remaining spots in Saturday’s feature. It’s LCQ night at the half-mile dirt track of Knoxville Raceway. View 2022 Knoxville Nationals results below. Knoxville Menu. Aug 10...
Knoxville is Overcoming a Tire Concern
Due to supply and labor issues there was a big concern entering the Knoxville Nationals. It has been an issue all year in the sport of racing according to Knoxville Raceway Director John McCoy. The issue was a tire shortage nationwide. The race teams at the Nationals will be limited...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indianola Boys Cross Country With Spots For Grabs
The Indianola boys cross country team had several standouts graduate last year, as perennial state qualifiers Curtis Johnson and Logan Hoger are now competing at the next level in addition to several other varsity spots lost to graduation. Returning varsity athletes include Hunter Seifrig and Logan Piper, and head coach...
Nationals Parade will be Saturday
The McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is a celebration of sprint car racing’s biggest event of the year and the community that has embraced the sport in order to be titled the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.”. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce...
An Emotional, Family Moment For Austin McCarl
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Austin McCarl wasn’t entirely sure why his father, Terry, ran up to his car full of emotion as he exited the track following a fourth-place effort in Thursday night’s preliminary feature for the 61st Knoxville Nationals. Once he learned the reason, Austin couldn’t hold...
Jacob Allen Keeps Shark Racing On Top At Knoxville
Shark Racing has had an incredible run at the Knoxville Raceway in the last week. Logan Schuchart won the Capitani Classic on Sunday, he then backed it up with a Knoxville Nationals preliminary night win on Wednesday. Teammate Jacob Allen made it three wins in a row for Shark Racing at Knoxville Thursday night in night two of the 61st Running of the Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals heard live on KNIA. Allen jumped out to a quick lead and looked to run away with it, but Brad Sweet hunted him down and bothered Allen for the final ten laps before Allen held him off. Carson Macedo completed the podium. Allen told KNIA/KRLS Sports, it was a great thing to see Shark sweep the first two nights of the Nationals.
Pella Christian’s Natelborg Recovering from Serious Injury
Two days before camp began for the Eagles boys cross country team, they and the entire Pella Christian community received heartbreaking news. Junior Ryan Natelborg, one of the anchors for the Eagles last year when they made it to State for the first time since 2010, was seriously injured in a swimming accident while on vacation in Wisconsin on July 30th. Ryan lost consciousness briefly, and upon regaining consciousness, was unable to use his arms or legs. After being airlifted to a hospital in Madison, an MRI indicated that he had a serious spinal injury. Ryan underwent surgery that night that went well, and while he has taken small steps in the recovery process, a long journey is still before him. While Ryan won’t be able to join the Eagles on the cross country course, head coach Mike Buchheit said Ryan is absolutely a part of the team and that he looks forward to seeing him.
Indianola Volleyball Brings Back Experience
While the Indianola volleyball team lost several key players to graduation last year, the squad will have plenty of experience coming back to the varsity level. The Indians lose the team leader in kills in Lauren Blake and third in kills Lizzie Espenmiller-McGraw, but bring back Macy Wente, Kailey Peters, and Aspen Nelson who all had key roles on the offensive side, as well as Tori Runyan who was second with 324 assists.
Pella Boys Cross Country Team Reloading for Run at 3A Trophy
It may be hard to believe with the remarkable consistency of success in the program, but the Pella Boys Cross Country team hasn’t hoisted a top three trophy since 2015. After back-to-back 4th place finishes, with several key returners and talented newcomers, the Dutch could be poised to nab one of those prizes — and possibly more, in 2022.
Several Pella Alumni to Continue Fall Sports in College
Several of the greats of Dutch athletics past are starting their fall sports seasons in college soon. A State Track and Field Champion and All-State Football Player for Pella, Nick DeJong (’19 at Pella) entered fall camp as the backup right offensive tackle for the Iowa Hawkeyes. DeJong started nine games and appeared in 13 total in 2021 as Iowa played in the Citrus Bowl. Nick won the state shot put title in his senior season and was an All-State football selection before walking on to Iowa.
Anonymous Big 12 Coach Says Iowa State Had ‘Hiccup in Their Culture’ Last Season
There’s no doubt that the 2021 Iowa State football season didn’t live up to expectations. Another loss to Iowa was followed by a mediocre 2022 campaign that saw a team with College Football Playoff hype end up going 7-6. This came one season after a trip to the...
Preparing for opening day at the Iowa State Fairgrounds
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is nearly here. KCCI's Andrew Mollenbeck went to the fairgrounds on Wednesday to see the last minute preparations. The rides are being set up and the food stands are waiting on final deliveries. But some events have already started. The 4-H...
Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals
DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class. Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued this week. The paving of Ashland between 1st and Howard as well as the intersection of Ashland and Howard is completed, in addition to the installation of the pavers marking parking spaces on Ashland. Over the next week, work will continue...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Jason Reed
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Jason Reed, President of the Marion County Fairboard. We talk about the 2022 Knoxville Nationals. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Looking for a Place to Eat, Knoxville Has It
One of the highlights of the Knoxville Nationals is filling the belly with some food. There are many choices but a few of the local organizations who are helping the need of eating include Pancakes at the Armory. It is a joint effort by the Knoxville Rotary Club and the Methodist Church. The group will be serving from 8 a.m. until noon through Saturday of the Nationals. The event is held at the National Guard Armory in Knoxville.
Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair officially kicks off on Thursday, but organizers got the party started Wednesday with the annual State Fair Parade in Des Moines, featuring high school marching bands and plenty of floats. Judges gave out awards for best band, horse, and other categories.
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
