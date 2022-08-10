Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
kniakrls.com
Several Pella Alumni to Continue Fall Sports in College
Several of the greats of Dutch athletics past are starting their fall sports seasons in college soon. A State Track and Field Champion and All-State Football Player for Pella, Nick DeJong (’19 at Pella) entered fall camp as the backup right offensive tackle for the Iowa Hawkeyes. DeJong started nine games and appeared in 13 total in 2021 as Iowa played in the Citrus Bowl. Nick won the state shot put title in his senior season and was an All-State football selection before walking on to Iowa.
KCCI.com
Standoff at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset
WINTERSET, Iowa — There is a heavy police presence around St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. West Des Moines police say officers located the vehicle of a man wanted for a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Nebraska area. Officers chased the vehicle to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset....
kniakrls.com
Indianola Schools District Auxiliary Building Underway
The Indianola School Board received a comprehensive facilities projects update at their meeting Tuesday, detailing the current ongoing projects the district is running and their progress. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the building of the new District Auxiliary Building behind Indianola Middle School is underway. “Right now the Auxiliary...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Cross Country With Spots For Grabs
The Indianola boys cross country team had several standouts graduate last year, as perennial state qualifiers Curtis Johnson and Logan Hoger are now competing at the next level in addition to several other varsity spots lost to graduation. Returning varsity athletes include Hunter Seifrig and Logan Piper, and head coach...
speedsport.com
An Emotional, Family Moment For Austin McCarl
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Austin McCarl wasn’t entirely sure why his father, Terry, ran up to his car full of emotion as he exited the track following a fourth-place effort in Thursday night’s preliminary feature for the 61st Knoxville Nationals. Once he learned the reason, Austin couldn’t hold...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Volleyball Brings Back Experience
While the Indianola volleyball team lost several key players to graduation last year, the squad will have plenty of experience coming back to the varsity level. The Indians lose the team leader in kills in Lauren Blake and third in kills Lizzie Espenmiller-McGraw, but bring back Macy Wente, Kailey Peters, and Aspen Nelson who all had key roles on the offensive side, as well as Tori Runyan who was second with 324 assists.
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball Working On Depth
Depth was a concern for the Knoxville Volleyball Squad all season last year. This year, while many of the girls are a year older, Coach Mollie Keitges is evaluating her team to see who is the best fit on the varsity rotation. She tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she has learned to have several plans in place, born out of the COVID season when she never knew who would be available…
kniakrls.com
Indianola School District Bond Information Meeting Monday
The Indianola Community School District is holding a public meeting for community members who want to know more about the upcoming bond issue for improvements to Indianola High School Monday morning. The bond issue is for $70 million taking place on September 13th, and will fund the addition of a new commons area to link the gym, auditorium, and academic area, creating a new “heart” for IHS, a new two-story academic wing built to the west and an athletics and career-technical expansion to the north, along with increased parking and improved traffic flow. The meeting will take place at the Indianola YMCA from 9-11am.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian’s Natelborg Recovering from Serious Injury
Two days before camp began for the Eagles boys cross country team, they and the entire Pella Christian community received heartbreaking news. Junior Ryan Natelborg, one of the anchors for the Eagles last year when they made it to State for the first time since 2010, was seriously injured in a swimming accident while on vacation in Wisconsin on July 30th. Ryan lost consciousness briefly, and upon regaining consciousness, was unable to use his arms or legs. After being airlifted to a hospital in Madison, an MRI indicated that he had a serious spinal injury. Ryan underwent surgery that night that went well, and while he has taken small steps in the recovery process, a long journey is still before him. While Ryan won’t be able to join the Eagles on the cross country course, head coach Mike Buchheit said Ryan is absolutely a part of the team and that he looks forward to seeing him.
kniakrls.com
Parents to Pay for School Meals
School lunches will have to be paid for by parents this coming school year in Knoxville. Meals at the schools each of the past two years have been free due to COVID. The meals have been paid for by the government. Student breakfasts will cost $2.75 per student. A K-5th...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville is Overcoming a Tire Concern
Due to supply and labor issues there was a big concern entering the Knoxville Nationals. It has been an issue all year in the sport of racing according to Knoxville Raceway Director John McCoy. The issue was a tire shortage nationwide. The race teams at the Nationals will be limited...
kniakrls.com
ICYF Back to School Bash Next Week
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation 2022 Back to School Bash will be taking place next week. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Anonymous Big 12 Coach Says Iowa State Had ‘Hiccup in Their Culture’ Last Season
There’s no doubt that the 2021 Iowa State football season didn’t live up to expectations. Another loss to Iowa was followed by a mediocre 2022 campaign that saw a team with College Football Playoff hype end up going 7-6. This came one season after a trip to the...
Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals
DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class. Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
littlevillagemag.com
Deep in a Des Moines golf course sits a haunted observatory with a far-out history
The Drake Municipal Observatory is probably the only scientific facility of its kind more familiar to local golfers than local school kids. Since 1921, it’s sat between the green on the 17th hole of Waveland Golf Course and the tee of the 18th. It’s an anomalous presence among the fairways and the nearby tennis courts, like a relic of some alternative version of Des Moines.
kniakrls.com
Pella Booster Club Starting 2022-23 Memberships
The Pella Athletic Booster Club is seeking members as the new year begins. The organization supports athletics and activities for the award and championship winning programs at Pella High School, and certain membership levels for businesses provide incentives in return for donations. Pella Activities Director Matt Fouch says the Pella Booster Club has been a driving force most recently in development of the video stream options not only for the varsity games, but JV and freshman athletics and for most fine arts’ events. Find out how to support the Pella Booster Club here.
kniakrls.com
Pickard Park Hosting Disc Golf Pro Tour Next Friday
The official Disc Golf Pro Tour begins one week from today in Indianola, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. Organizer Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
