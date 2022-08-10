Read full article on original website
Knoxville is Overcoming a Tire Concern
Due to supply and labor issues there was a big concern entering the Knoxville Nationals. It has been an issue all year in the sport of racing according to Knoxville Raceway Director John McCoy. The issue was a tire shortage nationwide. The race teams at the Nationals will be limited...
Indianola Schools District Auxiliary Building Underway
The Indianola School Board received a comprehensive facilities projects update at their meeting Tuesday, detailing the current ongoing projects the district is running and their progress. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the building of the new District Auxiliary Building behind Indianola Middle School is underway. “Right now the Auxiliary...
Parents to Pay for School Meals
School lunches will have to be paid for by parents this coming school year in Knoxville. Meals at the schools each of the past two years have been free due to COVID. The meals have been paid for by the government. Student breakfasts will cost $2.75 per student. A K-5th...
Indianola School District Community Info Meeting Monday
The Indianola School District is holding a series of public meetings for community members who want to know more about the upcoming bond issue for improvements to Indianola High School. Meetings will take place throughout the month of August and September:. Coffee and Question Events – community members can stop...
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued this week. The paving of Ashland between 1st and Howard as well as the intersection of Ashland and Howard is completed, in addition to the installation of the pavers marking parking spaces on Ashland. Over the next week, work will continue...
Several Pella Alumni to Continue Fall Sports in College
Several of the greats of Dutch athletics past are starting their fall sports seasons in college soon. A State Track and Field Champion and All-State Football Player for Pella, Nick DeJong (’19 at Pella) entered fall camp as the backup right offensive tackle for the Iowa Hawkeyes. DeJong started nine games and appeared in 13 total in 2021 as Iowa played in the Citrus Bowl. Nick won the state shot put title in his senior season and was an All-State football selection before walking on to Iowa.
ICYF Back to School Bash Next Week
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation 2022 Back to School Bash will be taking place next week. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
Indianola Boys Cross Country With Spots For Grabs
The Indianola boys cross country team had several standouts graduate last year, as perennial state qualifiers Curtis Johnson and Logan Hoger are now competing at the next level in addition to several other varsity spots lost to graduation. Returning varsity athletes include Hunter Seifrig and Logan Piper, and head coach...
Pickard Park Hosting Disc Golf Pro Tour Next Friday
The official Disc Golf Pro Tour begins one week from today in Indianola, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. Organizer Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
Indianola Volleyball Brings Back Experience
While the Indianola volleyball team lost several key players to graduation last year, the squad will have plenty of experience coming back to the varsity level. The Indians lose the team leader in kills in Lauren Blake and third in kills Lizzie Espenmiller-McGraw, but bring back Macy Wente, Kailey Peters, and Aspen Nelson who all had key roles on the offensive side, as well as Tori Runyan who was second with 324 assists.
State Auditor, Rob Sand, Shares Purpose of his Visit
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand was in Knoxville Friday and he shared his purposes of his visit. Sand tells KNIA/KRLS News, “What’s really crucial for Iowans is to understand is that this office is assertive about leadership. By assertive, I mean we’ve added jobs. We have law enforcement professionals working with our auditors to make sure our cases hold up in court, and that we aren’t about politics, we are about service.
Pella Christian’s Natelborg Recovering from Serious Injury
Two days before camp began for the Eagles boys cross country team, they and the entire Pella Christian community received heartbreaking news. Junior Ryan Natelborg, one of the anchors for the Eagles last year when they made it to State for the first time since 2010, was seriously injured in a swimming accident while on vacation in Wisconsin on July 30th. Ryan lost consciousness briefly, and upon regaining consciousness, was unable to use his arms or legs. After being airlifted to a hospital in Madison, an MRI indicated that he had a serious spinal injury. Ryan underwent surgery that night that went well, and while he has taken small steps in the recovery process, a long journey is still before him. While Ryan won’t be able to join the Eagles on the cross country course, head coach Mike Buchheit said Ryan is absolutely a part of the team and that he looks forward to seeing him.
Schatz Back on Top, Wins 11th Knoxville Nationals Title
It took five years, but Donny Schatz is back on top of the world of sprint car racing. The 10-time champion heading into this week won his 11th race in the A-Main of the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, as heard on 95.3 KNIA and the KNIA stream online and on the mobile app. Schatz passed by 2019 champion David Gravel after the final caution. Logan Schuchart placed 3rd. This was the first Nationals Donny won following the passing of his father Danny in June. Stay tuned to 95.3 KNIA for details.
24th Annual Pella Knights of Columbus Campaign Returns August 20th
The Knights of Columbus in Pella are launching the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, starting Saturday, August 20th and continuing the effort through August 27th. Joe Lickteig has organized the fundraiser for several years, and says this year the Knights are bringing back a special telethon event...
Drought Worsens Locally, Expected to Continue Into Fall
While the heat has been more bearable recently, a lack of significant rainfall since early July has much of the area in worsening drought conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor Report, most of Marion and Warren Counties are now considered to be in “severe” drought and most of the surrounding area all remains in “moderate” conditions.
Pella Booster Club Starting 2022-23 Memberships
The Pella Athletic Booster Club is seeking members as the new year begins. The organization supports athletics and activities for the award and championship winning programs at Pella High School, and certain membership levels for businesses provide incentives in return for donations. Pella Activities Director Matt Fouch says the Pella Booster Club has been a driving force most recently in development of the video stream options not only for the varsity games, but JV and freshman athletics and for most fine arts’ events. Find out how to support the Pella Booster Club here.
Local Organizations Serving Food at Nationals
One of the highlights of the Knoxville Nationals is the food. There are many choices but a few of the local organizations who are helping feed locals and visitors include Pancakes at the Armory. It’s a joint effort by the Knoxville Rotary Club and the Methodist Church. The group will be serving from 8 a.m. until noon through Saturday of the Nationals. The event is held at the National Guard Armory in Knoxville.
Indianola School Board to Consider IASB Vote
The Indianola School Board appointed Donna Kreamer to be the board representative to the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) at their most recent meeting, which is considering leaving the National School Boards Association (NSBA) at their upcoming meeting. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the board will have to decide their views on being a part of the national association, and have their vote cast.
Immunizations Needed Before School Starts
Judi Van Hulzen with Marion County Public Health tells KNIA/KRLS News what is required for students attending school this Fall in regards to School Immunizations and Dental Screenings. In kindergaten, students are required to have a Dental Screening along with immunizations for TDAP (Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis Vaccine), MMR (Measels,...
Donny Schatz Wins The Knoxville Nationals
Donny Schatz wanted to win the Knoxville Nationals in the worst way possible. Not just to add an 11th trophy to his already overflowing case. But this was the first Knoxville Nationals without his father Danny, who passed away after a long battle with Cancer in July. Schatz started off the 50 lap finals of the Nationals, heard live on KNIA going backwards as smoke was puffing from under his hood. He would make up to 5th by the fuel stop, then started patiently waiting his turn to pounce and with three laps left he slid David Gravel in turn three and never looked back for Nationals win #11. Gravel settled for 2nd place, Logan Schuchart, who had a great week winning the Capitani Classic, and his Wednesday preliminary night took 3ird. Buddy Kofoid won Rookie of the Nationals, Sheldon Haudsenschild was hard charger, and Aaron Reutzel on the strength of his 360 Nationals win last week won the Mr. Sprint Car Award winning Southern Iowa Sprint Week.
