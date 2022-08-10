Read full article on original website
Indianola Boys Cross Country With Spots For Grabs
The Indianola boys cross country team had several standouts graduate last year, as perennial state qualifiers Curtis Johnson and Logan Hoger are now competing at the next level in addition to several other varsity spots lost to graduation. Returning varsity athletes include Hunter Seifrig and Logan Piper, and head coach...
Pella Christian’s Natelborg Recovering from Serious Injury
Two days before camp began for the Eagles boys cross country team, they and the entire Pella Christian community received heartbreaking news. Junior Ryan Natelborg, one of the anchors for the Eagles last year when they made it to State for the first time since 2010, was seriously injured in a swimming accident while on vacation in Wisconsin on July 30th. Ryan lost consciousness briefly, and upon regaining consciousness, was unable to use his arms or legs. After being airlifted to a hospital in Madison, an MRI indicated that he had a serious spinal injury. Ryan underwent surgery that night that went well, and while he has taken small steps in the recovery process, a long journey is still before him. While Ryan won’t be able to join the Eagles on the cross country course, head coach Mike Buchheit said Ryan is absolutely a part of the team and that he looks forward to seeing him.
Pella Christian Installs New Scoreboard and Videoboard
When fans enter the Pella Christian gym for the first volleyball game of the season on September 6th, they’ll be greeted by a brand-new scoreboard and videoboard. With the implementation of shot clocks in Iowa High School Basketball, the Eagles decided that it was time to upgrade their scoreboard and invest in a videoboard. Pella Chrisitan partnered with Daktronics to replace the scoreboard, and with De Vries Electric and Center Point Electric to install the videoboard. Eagles Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst said the new setup will allow them to do many different things.
Knoxville Volleyball Working On Depth
Depth was a concern for the Knoxville Volleyball Squad all season last year. This year, while many of the girls are a year older, Coach Mollie Keitges is evaluating her team to see who is the best fit on the varsity rotation. She tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she has learned to have several plans in place, born out of the COVID season when she never knew who would be available…
Several Pella Alumni to Continue Fall Sports in College
Several of the greats of Dutch athletics past are starting their fall sports seasons in college soon. A State Track and Field Champion and All-State Football Player for Pella, Nick DeJong (’19 at Pella) entered fall camp as the backup right offensive tackle for the Iowa Hawkeyes. DeJong started nine games and appeared in 13 total in 2021 as Iowa played in the Citrus Bowl. Nick won the state shot put title in his senior season and was an All-State football selection before walking on to Iowa.
Indianola Volleyball Brings Back Experience
While the Indianola volleyball team lost several key players to graduation last year, the squad will have plenty of experience coming back to the varsity level. The Indians lose the team leader in kills in Lauren Blake and third in kills Lizzie Espenmiller-McGraw, but bring back Macy Wente, Kailey Peters, and Aspen Nelson who all had key roles on the offensive side, as well as Tori Runyan who was second with 324 assists.
2022 Pleasantville Cross Country Schedule Preview
The Pleasantville cross country squad has eight meets on the schedule for the 2022 season. The Trojans open the season at Pine Knolls Golf Course in Knoxville on August 22nd. Following a 10-day break, Pleasantville will then travel to Wayne for their second meet of the year on September 1st. Five days later, the Trojans will run at Central Decatur. At the midway point of their schedule on Monday, September 12th, Pleasantville has their only home meet of the season at Pleasantville Golf and Country Club. The second half of Pleasantville’s season begins on September 20th at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Trojans then had to Red Haw State Park on September 29th to run in Chariton’s meet. The final regular season meet of the season will be at Nodaway Valley October 3rd, before the Trojans run in the West Central Conference meet on October 13th at Lake Panorama.
Rico Abreu Wins Knoxville Nationals Hard Knox
Rico Abreu knew he had a do over on Friday night. He made the most of it by winning the Hard Knox Night at the 61st Running of the Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals live on KNIA. Abreu, who had a poor preliminary night earlier in the week, led all 25 laps and was never seriously challenged for the win. However behind him was a battle to see who would join Abreu in transferring to the finals. Kerry Madsen, Sheldon Haudenschild and Brian Brown all finished the top four and they will line up 21st-24th in the championship race. There are five races remaining in the Knoxville Nationals as tonight is championship night with the 50 lap A-Main being where everyone wants to be. Live coverage is on KNIA starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
Pella Boys Cross Country Team Reloading for Run at 3A Trophy
It may be hard to believe with the remarkable consistency of success in the program, but the Pella Boys Cross Country team hasn’t hoisted a top three trophy since 2015. After back-to-back 4th place finishes, with several key returners and talented newcomers, the Dutch could be poised to nab one of those prizes — and possibly more, in 2022.
Schatz Back on Top, Wins 11th Knoxville Nationals Title
It took five years, but Donny Schatz is back on top of the world of sprint car racing. The 10-time champion heading into this week won his 11th race in the A-Main of the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, as heard on 95.3 KNIA and the KNIA stream online and on the mobile app. Schatz passed by 2019 champion David Gravel after the final caution. Logan Schuchart placed 3rd. This was the first Nationals Donny won following the passing of his father Danny in June. Stay tuned to 95.3 KNIA for details.
Jacob Allen Wins Night 2 Of The Knoxville Nationals
Shark Racing has had an incredible run at the Knoxville Raceway in the last week. Logan Schuchart won the Capitani Classic on Sunday…he then backed it up with a Knoxville Nationals preliminary night win on Wednesday. Teammate Jacob Allen made it three wins in a row for Shark Racing at Knoxville Thursday night in night two of the 61st Running of the Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals heard live on KNIA. Allen jumped out to a quick lead and looked to run away with it…but Brad Sweet hunted him down and bothered Allen for the final ten laps before Allen held him off. Carson Macedo completed the podium. The top 16 drivers in points are now locked in and just a strange as the first two nights have been, two drivers are on the front row of the Saturday night finale that may be somewhat of a surprise. Austin McCarl, a weekly driver at Knoxville will start on the pole, with Tyler Courtney along side in the front two. Also raising eyebrows in the A-Main is J.J. Hickle starting tenth…and Tasker Phillips starting 15th.
Donny Schatz Wins The Knoxville Nationals
Donny Schatz wanted to win the Knoxville Nationals in the worst way possible. Not just to add an 11th trophy to his already overflowing case. But this was the first Knoxville Nationals without his father Danny, who passed away after a long battle with Cancer in July. Schatz started off the 50 lap finals of the Nationals, heard live on KNIA going backwards as smoke was puffing from under his hood. He would make up to 5th by the fuel stop, then started patiently waiting his turn to pounce and with three laps left he slid David Gravel in turn three and never looked back for Nationals win #11. Gravel settled for 2nd place, Logan Schuchart, who had a great week winning the Capitani Classic, and his Wednesday preliminary night took 3ird. Buddy Kofoid won Rookie of the Nationals, Sheldon Haudsenschild was hard charger, and Aaron Reutzel on the strength of his 360 Nationals win last week won the Mr. Sprint Car Award winning Southern Iowa Sprint Week.
Knoxville is Overcoming a Tire Concern
Due to supply and labor issues there was a big concern entering the Knoxville Nationals. It has been an issue all year in the sport of racing according to Knoxville Raceway Director John McCoy. The issue was a tire shortage nationwide. The race teams at the Nationals will be limited...
Indianola Schools District Auxiliary Building Underway
The Indianola School Board received a comprehensive facilities projects update at their meeting Tuesday, detailing the current ongoing projects the district is running and their progress. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the building of the new District Auxiliary Building behind Indianola Middle School is underway. “Right now the Auxiliary...
24th Annual Pella Knights of Columbus Campaign Returns August 20th
The Knights of Columbus in Pella are launching the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, starting Saturday, August 20th and continuing the effort through August 27th. Joe Lickteig has organized the fundraiser for several years, and says this year the Knights are bringing back a special telethon event...
Pella Booster Club Starting 2022-23 Memberships
The Pella Athletic Booster Club is seeking members as the new year begins. The organization supports athletics and activities for the award and championship winning programs at Pella High School, and certain membership levels for businesses provide incentives in return for donations. Pella Activities Director Matt Fouch says the Pella Booster Club has been a driving force most recently in development of the video stream options not only for the varsity games, but JV and freshman athletics and for most fine arts’ events. Find out how to support the Pella Booster Club here.
ICYF Back to School Bash Next Week
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation 2022 Back to School Bash will be taking place next week. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
Howard Wendel Parker
Celebration of Life Services for Howard Wendel Parker, 91, will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Indianola Regular Baptist Church. The family will greet friends prior to services from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date in the Sandyville Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Indianola School District Community Info Meeting Monday
The Indianola School District is holding a series of public meetings for community members who want to know more about the upcoming bond issue for improvements to Indianola High School. Meetings will take place throughout the month of August and September:. Coffee and Question Events – community members can stop...
Parents to Pay for School Meals
School lunches will have to be paid for by parents this coming school year in Knoxville. Meals at the schools each of the past two years have been free due to COVID. The meals have been paid for by the government. Student breakfasts will cost $2.75 per student. A K-5th...
