Iowa City, IA

2022 volleyball preview: Iowa City West believes it will turn heads with new-look starting lineup

By Raven Moore, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 4 days ago
Editor's note: This is part of the Press-Citizen's team-by-team high school volleyball preview coverage. Coming tomorrow: Iowa City Liberty.

After reaching the Class 5A Region 7 volleyball championship match in back-to-back years, the Iowa City West High Trojans could be viewed as state-bound in 2022.

However, with the loss of several seniors and many young players primed to fill their roles, there is no clear identity for the young Trojans.

But the team has learned to embrace the unknown.

"We have to let what happened last year go," junior middle/outside hitter Melae' Lacy said. "From what we have seen in my freshman and sophomore years, I know that we are a better team. So, we just have to have a good mindset and focus on coming back stronger this year."

Looking back at 2021

In coach Keeley Arnold's first full season at the helm, the Trojans had an up-and-down regular season,finishing 16-17. Then they carved out a strong tournament run to reach their region's championship game.

West High was unable to continue its wave of momentum to upset Pleasant Valley, which went on to win a state title.

That concluded the careers of 10 Trojan seniors, including Sydney Woods (who led the team in aces) and Emma Dunlap (second in assists).

"Sydney and the other seniors are going to be hard to replace," Arnold said. "Woods was a great all-around player. But we have some new players who we think will be able to step into those roles."

New additions

With so many starters gone, that has allowed opportunities for many players to get more playing time. A couple to note are seniors Alaina Greenlee and Sophia Deyak.

Greenlee will be taking over for last year's starting libero, Katherine Kouba, who was second on the team with 35 aces.

A longtime admirer of the Trojans, Greenlee said that she cannot wait to help lead the program into this pivotal season.

"Since middle school, I have looked up to West's volleyball program," Greenlee said. "I have always wanted to be a leader for this team. So, after backing up older players, this year will be the year that I can step into a bigger role. I am excited to do that, especially because we have so many young players."

Deyak, a middle hitter, started 23 matches last season, when she secured 72 kills and 37 blocks, both ranking in the top five among the team.

Potential wild cards

In addition to the veteran presence of its seniors, West also lost a lot of valuable height, which could lead to problems defensively.

Still, Arnold said she feels her current players have the versatility to cover up any possible deficiencies.

"Our defense is really starting to look solid," Arnold said. "Melae' Lacy is going to have a huge impact on this team. Sophia is about 6-foot-3, and I think she is going to rock the socks off of some people."

Key matchup this season

Rivalry games are always exciting, but the feeling is made even stronger for the team that is hosting.

That will be the case on Oct. 12, when the Trojans will host the Iowa City High Little Hawks, in the teams' first meeting of the year.

Last season, the Hawks were victorious in their first match 3-0. The Trojans got revenge in the MVC Quad Match, coming away with a 2-1 win.

For junior setter Emma Stammeyer, the matchup is eagerly anticipated.

"It is always a fun game," Stammeyer said. "It's always loud because each team brings their student section, so that makes it even better. I think that we can beat them again this year and the entire team is just as excited for that game as I am."

Reasons for optimism

A year ago, Lacy and Stammeyer were two of the best sophomores in the district, with Lacy earning a spot on the 5A East all-district team.

Stammeyer was described by Arnold as the team's "quarterback," who will be responsible for running the offense.

Those two seem primed to not only produce more on the court but also cement themselves as valuable leaders as the team hopes to usher in a new era.

To help steer that ship will be Arnold, who has the support and enthusiasm of her players as they enter the second full season with her as their coach.

"This is the year where things really start to kick in for Keeley," Deyak said. "It will be really cool to see how she coaches us and how we are able to take things to the next level."

While the talents of this year's new-look Trojans' squad may not be felt immediately, they figure to be a tough team to stop as the season winds down.

The Trojans kick off their season Aug. 23 against Cedar Rapids Washington at home.

