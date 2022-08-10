Edgewater Manor in Stevens Point could come down in September, demolition will cost about $427k

STEVENS POINT – The city's shuttered senior-living apartment complex on Water Street will start to come down next month.

It will cost about $427,000 to remove asbestos and demolish Edgewater Manor, south of downtown Stevens Point along the Wisconsin River.

The city's finance committee on Monday approved the contract with Robinson Brother Environmental. It still needs final approval from the Stevens Point City Council.

Community Development Director Ryan Kernosky said an exact timeline of when asbestos abatement and demolition would start is up in the air. He said work crews could be on the property by early- or mid-September.

Money to pay for the demolition will come out of the city's Edgewater fund that the city maintained over the years from excess rent revenues collected from residents of the complex, which was built in 1978.

The city voted to close Edgewater in December 2020 after bids to repair longstanding issues came in over budget.

Once razed, the city plans to sell the property to someone willing to redevelop the land.

