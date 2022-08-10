Read full article on original website
Everton's move for Idrissa Gueye stalling over fee dispute
Everton's move for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has stalled over a fee dispute.
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham | Player Ratings
Thomas Tuchel's side were pushed back into a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in a heated home match, with some stand out performers and some unforgettable moments.
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane equaliser steals point
Hojbjerg scored Tottenham's first at Stamford Bridge.
Kieran Tierney among names on Man City's left-back shortlist
Kieran Tierney is on Man City's shortlist for a new left-back this summer.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will retire after Real Madrid spell
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he plans to retire when he leaves Real Madrid.
Twitter reacts as Tottenham score late to earn draw with Chelsea
Twitter reacts as Tottenham score late to earn draw with Chelsea.
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City
CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
MLS・
The stats behind Man Utd's dreadful defeat at Brentford
The stats behind Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Salah & Nunez partnership; Transfer talk; Favourite Premier League memory
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's first home Premier League game of the season.
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are thrashed by Brentford & go bottom of Premier League
A new 30-year low for Manchester United. They have been thrashed 4-0 by Brentford a week after losing at home to Brighton and are now bottom of the Premier Leag
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City: Player ratings as Gabriel Jesus bags brace on home debut
Match report and player ratings from Arsenal's Premier League meeting with Leicester City.
Kevin De Bruyne fires warning to Man City title rivals after Bournemouth rout
Kevin De Bruyne believes there's still more to come from Man City after dismantling Bournemouth.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.
Pablo Mari joins Monza on loan from Arsenal
Pablo Mari has left Arsenal to join Monza on an initial loan deal.
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Aribo and Walker-Peters goals bag Saints comeback point
Goals from Joe Aribo and Kyle Walker-Peters helped Southampton fight back to earn a 2-2 draw with Leeds United.
Twitter reacts to shambolic Man Utd's first half collapse at Brentford
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are dismantled by Brentford in the first half of their Premier League game.
Transfer rumours: Aubameyang's Chelsea stance; PSG chase Rashford
Friday's transfer rumours include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcus Rashford, Adrien Rabiot, Wesley Fofana, Kieran Tierney, Memphis Depay and more.
Tottenham appoint Jermain Defoe as academy coach
Tottenham legend Jermain Defoe has returned to the club as an academy coach, while he will also take on official ambassadorial duties.
Goncalo Ramos responds to Premier League transfer speculation
Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos has responded to recent transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.
Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham: Player ratings as Awoniyi strike secures hard-fought win
Match report & player ratings from Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham in the Premier League.
