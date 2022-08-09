ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Washington Avenue#J Street#Police#Traffic Accident#Stanford Street#Rainbow Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
8 News Now

Second body found near Las Vegas Strip in flood channel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department and Metro police officers found a body Friday in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road while clearing away debris. Public Works had brought in heavy equipment to remove debris from the channel, and firefighters went through the debris piles by hand, which is […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy