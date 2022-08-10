2 dead after Megabus en route to Philadelphia overturns on NJ Turnpike

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two people were killed when a Megabus from New York to Philadelphia crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday. At least three others, including the bus driver, were seriously hurt.

The driver of the double-decker bus apparently lost control and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck passing in an adjacent lane, said New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele.

The bus then veered off the southbound New Jersey Turnpike and overturned on the entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Plaza in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County, at around 7 p.m., according to the investigation.

New Jersey State Police say 22 passengers were on board. They identified the deceased as 66-year-old Cecilia Kiyanitza of Woodbury, N.J., and 59-year-old Cheryl Johnson, from Bronx, N.Y. The driver, a 56-year-old man from Westville, N.J., was seriously injured, along with two other passengers.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck.

Passengers who were not injured were ultimately taken the rest of the way to Philadelphia.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Megabus has yet to publicly comment on the incident. This is the second crash involving a Megabus coach this year. In May, 27 people were hurt when a bus from New York to Washington, D.C., overturned on I-95 in Maryland.