ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 dead after Megabus en route to Philadelphia overturns on NJ Turnpike

By Tim Jimenez, Nina Baratti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TA7Uo_0hBayC7b00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two people were killed when a Megabus from New York to Philadelphia crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday. At least three others, including the bus driver, were seriously hurt.

The driver of the double-decker bus apparently lost control and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck passing in an adjacent lane, said New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele.

The bus then veered off the southbound New Jersey Turnpike and overturned on the entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Plaza in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County, at around 7 p.m., according to the investigation.

New Jersey State Police say 22 passengers were on board. They identified the deceased as 66-year-old Cecilia Kiyanitza of Woodbury, N.J., and 59-year-old Cheryl Johnson, from Bronx, N.Y. The driver, a 56-year-old man from Westville, N.J., was seriously injured, along with two other passengers.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck.

Passengers who were not injured were ultimately taken the rest of the way to Philadelphia.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Megabus has yet to publicly comment on the incident. This is the second crash involving a Megabus coach this year. In May, 27 people were hurt when a bus from New York to Washington, D.C., overturned on I-95 in Maryland.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Juvenile thrown from vehicle in N.J. highway crash

A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think

One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
City
New York City, NY
Westville, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Westville, NJ
County
Philadelphia, PA
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Bronx, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Woodbury, NY
City
Maryland, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Westville, NJ
Accidents
City
Woodbury, NJ
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, NJ
Middlesex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Woodbury, PA
City
Washington, PA
Middlesex County, NJ
Accidents
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia shooting leaves teenager dead, pregnant woman injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a 15-year-old boy dead and a pregnant woman hospitalized, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street just after 10 p.m. on Friday.The teenage boy and woman were transported to Temple University Hospital. The teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.There's no word on the condition of her baby. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The shooting is under investigation.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Johnson
Person
Thomas Edison
94.5 PST

This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey

We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
TRAVEL
AccuWeather

Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall

Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin

Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Turnpike#Traffic Accident#Megabus#Nj#The New Jersey Turnpike#I 95 I
CBS Philly

Police: Woman, Man shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager and a pregnant woman were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10 p.m. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The investigation is active.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man wanted on homicide charges was arrested Friday at Philadelphia International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they arrested Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31 of Allentown, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for...
ALLENTOWN, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy