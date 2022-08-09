Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Shreveport Police Say Victim Knew Suspect Who Slit Throat
The Shreveport community has been struck by a rash of violent carjackings over the last few weeks. At least 9 carjackings had been reported in the city going into last night. But the initial reports from the attack on August 8th, 2022 still sent chills down Shreveport's collective spine. As...
Bossier Police Arrest Haughton Man on Murder Charge
Bossier City detectives have arrested a Haughton man on murder charges. Driskill is being held on a total bond of $520,000. He was booked into the city jail and will be transferred to Bossier Max. Bossier Police responded to a shooting that left one man dead. It happened at about...
Grab Your Cape and Register for the VYJ Superhero Run, Shreveport
Calling all superheroes! It's time to don your cape and get registered for this year's Volunteers for Youth Justice Superhero Run in Shreveport!. Early registration is going on now for Shreveport's Volunteers for Youth Justice Superhero Run happening Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 8 am at A.C. Steere Park. Early registration is $25 through September 9th and bumps up to $30 from September 10th - September 23rd, then goes to $35 on race day.
Shreveport Police Seek Theft Suspect
Shreveport Police are seeking the identification of a suspect accused of stealing a woman's wallet from her purse, and using her credit card for multiple purchases. Police were called July 14th to a local Wal Mart and obtained security footage of the possible suspect using the stolen card. Police are releasing the footage in hopes of identifying the man in the footage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haunting in Louisiana? Motion Camera Captures Spooky Visitor
Do you believe in ghosts? Let me say I am a huge skeptic. BUT, I have seen evidence of weird things going on at several local places. I have been to many of the "most haunted places in Shreveport Bossier." What Kinds of Things Happen with Ghosts?. I felt a...
Louisiana School Kicks Kid Out Because of Same-Sex Parents
Louisiana Has Made National Headlines Again. This story concerning a Louisiana kindergartner has gone viral because of the reason she got kicked out of school. A Louisianan Couple Claims Their Daughter Was Kicked Out of School Because They are Lesbians. Jennifer Parker and Emily Parker were loud and vocal about...
Check Out Shreveport’s Top 5 Best Rated Mexican Restaurants
Every single time a new restaurant pops up in the Shreveport-Bossier area, everyone says, 'We don't need another Mexican restaurant.' And then, when it turns out to be another Mexican restaurant, it's packed! Why is that? It's because here in northwest Louisiana, we love Mexican food! That leads us to the question, who has the best Mexican food in Shreveport-Bossier City? We turned to Yelp! for the answer.
Louisiana Supreme Court Takes On Perkins Mayoral Disqualification
The Louisiana Supreme Court has agreed to take on the reelection disqualification case centered around Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. KEEL News has confirmed that the oral arguments in the case will begin on August 16th at 2pm. The hearing will be via teleconference, with just the lawyers for each side. Both sides will be given 20 minutes to state their cases. Because it is an online teleconference hearing, outsiders should be able to watch the stream.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Anyone Else in Shreveport Getting These Same Scam Texts?
I Hate Getting Telemarketer Spam Calls. There are some days when I will get multiple calls a day and it's beyond infuriating. My father lives in California and his health isn't the best. So when I get a phone call from California my anxiety kicks in and I have to answer my phone. I have yelled "Take me off your call list" multiple times and let me tell you it doesn't work.
What’s a Shreveport ‘Hack’ That Everyone Should Know?
I saw this topic come up on Reddit and thought it could be fun. Do you have any 'hacks' when it comes to living in Shreveport? Think hidden gems, faster routes, secret menu items, and the like. This fun idea comes to us thanks to Reddit user chrisplyon. Well played,...
You Ready For Exciting Ray Forcier Memorial Benton Rodeo?
Ed Jordan of the Rockin' J Cattle Company, producer of the 13th Annual Ray Forcier Memorial LRCA Rodeo in Benton, is as giddy as a four year old on Christmas Eve. It's because he knows just how excited people are for any type of entertainment these days, especially a show like next weekend's scheduled rodeo at the Willie Waggoner Memorial Arena right beside Benton High School.
Farmer’s Almanac Winter Prediction for Shreveport Area
After a blistering hot summer all across North Louisiana, we can only wonder what’s in store for this winter around our region. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter will be colder than normal this year with the coldest periods in mid-December, early and mid-to late January, and early to mid-February.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weezie is Ready for Her Next Chapter, Could It Be With You?
Sweet Weezie has spent her entire life in the shelter, but she's ready to start her next chapter. Could it be with you?. Meet Weezie today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and spayed. Weezie's adoption fee is $125. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
The Top 5 Reasons Why Shreveport Singles Want to Stay Single
An increasing number of singles are opting out of the dating game in Shreveport-Bossier City in order to stay single. Being single myself, I decided to find out why and the simplest way seemed to ask. Groundbreaking, right?. I guess I've always just thought I needed to be a part...
Centaur Welcomes New Royals Saturday for Upcoming Mardi Gras Season
The Krewe of Centaur is ready to reveal its new royal court and prepare for the coming 2023 Mardi Gras season Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Bossier Civic Center. If you're new to Mardi Gras, you may be wondering what the deal is with crowning new royals. Each season, a new royal court is selected to represent the krewe at functions like the Krewe of Centaur Grand Bal and Parade, as well as during charity functions, community outreach, and at other area krewes' events. They're the official 'face' of the krewe. The royal court is revealed at coronation, which Centaur calls their 'Midway to Mardi Gras' party. Yes, we even celebrate during the time of year we're furthest away from the holiday!
How Many of These Awesome Shreveport Attractions Have You Visited?
Over the past few weeks, we have seen lots of people (including myself) talking trash about Shreveport. We do have a long way to go to fix many of the problems in our community. But there are lots of great things here and we often forget about that while mired in the negativity.
Less Than 5 Days Left To Order Geek’d Con Advanced Photo Ops
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is set to return August 19th-21st at the Shreveport Convention Center. The 2022 Geek'd Con will be the 7th show in Downtown Shreveport since 2015. Geek'd Con is Shreveport's version of events like San Diego Comic Con or Dallas Fan Expo. It's a huge event...
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Files Appeal with State Supreme Court
Attorneys representing Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins have filed an appeal with the State Supreme Court of Louisiana to hear his challenge to a lower court ruling which deemed him ineligible to run for re-election. Caddo District Court Judge Brady O'Callaghan declared Perkins was disqualified from the November election because he...
Celebrate National Farmers Market Week This Saturday in Shreveport
This week is National Farmers Market Week (August 7 - 13, 2022) and the Shreveport Farmers Market can't wait to celebrate with you this Saturday in downtown Shreveport's Festival Plaza. This Saturday, August 13th, you can shop from 75+ vendors, enjoy live music and a cooking demonstration, and receive a...
Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group
The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
K945
Shreveport, LA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0