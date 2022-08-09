The Krewe of Centaur is ready to reveal its new royal court and prepare for the coming 2023 Mardi Gras season Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Bossier Civic Center. If you're new to Mardi Gras, you may be wondering what the deal is with crowning new royals. Each season, a new royal court is selected to represent the krewe at functions like the Krewe of Centaur Grand Bal and Parade, as well as during charity functions, community outreach, and at other area krewes' events. They're the official 'face' of the krewe. The royal court is revealed at coronation, which Centaur calls their 'Midway to Mardi Gras' party. Yes, we even celebrate during the time of year we're furthest away from the holiday!

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO