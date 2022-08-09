ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Faces Multiple Charges After Alleged DUI: Police

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," officials from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and is facing multiple charges, PEOPLE confirms. The arrest occurred...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot

Longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday for driving under the influence. According to a statement from LVPD, Lynch was stopped for suspected driving impairment. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the statement said....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Police video shows the moment ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch is dragged from his sports car and falls to the ground as he's arrested at 7am on DUI charges in Las Vegas 'reeking of booze and struggling to stay awake'

Police footage from retired NFL star Marshawn Lynch's recent arrest on suspicion of drunk driving shows the former Seattle Seahawks running back quarreling with Las Vegas police before being dragged from his sports car and falling onto the street. 'I'm just asking what's the problem?' Lynch said to the officers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Police Reveal What Marshawn Lynch Said During Arrest

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch reportedly told police he stole the vehicle he was driving when he was charged with DUI earlier this week. According to TMZ Sports, Las Vegas police found Lynch asleep at the wheel of a 2020 Shelby GT500 at 7:25 in the morning Tuesday. Cops claim there was an odor of "alcoholic beverage" coming from Lynch's car.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bay Area Legend And Ex Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested

Beloved former Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was in the news today after getting arrested on suspicion of DUI. Earlier today, the Las Vegas metro police department conducted a stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue. The intersection is near Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver was later identified as Lynch, according to the department’s Twitter account. The former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks star was suspected to have been impaired, leading to the stop. LVMPD went on to note that after investigating the matter, Lynch was arrested. It was determined that he was indeed under the influence. He was then sent to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was booked.
LAS VEGAS, NV
