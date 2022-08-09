Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Faces Multiple Charges After Alleged DUI: Police
"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," officials from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and is facing multiple charges, PEOPLE confirms. The arrest occurred...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot
Longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday for driving under the influence. According to a statement from LVPD, Lynch was stopped for suspected driving impairment. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the statement said....
Police video shows the moment ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch is dragged from his sports car and falls to the ground as he's arrested at 7am on DUI charges in Las Vegas 'reeking of booze and struggling to stay awake'
Police footage from retired NFL star Marshawn Lynch's recent arrest on suspicion of drunk driving shows the former Seattle Seahawks running back quarreling with Las Vegas police before being dragged from his sports car and falling onto the street. 'I'm just asking what's the problem?' Lynch said to the officers...
Police Reveal What Marshawn Lynch Said During Arrest
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch reportedly told police he stole the vehicle he was driving when he was charged with DUI earlier this week. According to TMZ Sports, Las Vegas police found Lynch asleep at the wheel of a 2020 Shelby GT500 at 7:25 in the morning Tuesday. Cops claim there was an odor of "alcoholic beverage" coming from Lynch's car.
NBC Sports
Marshawn Lynch’s car was missing an entire tire when he was arrested
Marshawn Lynch, a former NFL running back and recent addition to the Seahawks organization in the role of “special correspondent,” was arrested for DUI on Tuesday. His car was in worse condition than he was. TMZ.com has the photos. The right rear tire is flat. The right front...
Former Seahawks, Raiders and Bills RB Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas
Former Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday driving under the influence in Las Vegas, police confirmed. Lynch, 36, was pulled over near the Las Vegas strip around 7:25 a.m., according to TMZ, but reportedly did not submit to a breathalyzer test. This...
Malcolm Koonce Making Big Strides for Las Vegas Raiders
Malcolm Koonce is an emerging star for the Las Vegas Raiders, and has been making big strides in training camp.
Video shows police forcibly removing Marshawn Lynch from car during DUI arrest
The story involving popular former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch getting arrested Tuesday morning in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence has since taken multiple turns. It was reported on Wednesday that the 2020 Shelby GT500 that Lynch was allegedly operating at approximately 7:30 a.m. local...
Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep behind the wheel, said he stole car before Las Vegas arrest
Marshawn Lynch, 36, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of DUI. According to an arrest report, Lynch was asleep behind the wheel when police found him.
Randall Cunningham on Why He Resigned as Raiders Chaplain
Former Las Vegas Raiders team chaplain Randall Cunningham revealed why he resigned last month.
Yardbarker
Bay Area Legend And Ex Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested
Beloved former Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was in the news today after getting arrested on suspicion of DUI. Earlier today, the Las Vegas metro police department conducted a stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue. The intersection is near Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver was later identified as Lynch, according to the department’s Twitter account. The former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks star was suspected to have been impaired, leading to the stop. LVMPD went on to note that after investigating the matter, Lynch was arrested. It was determined that he was indeed under the influence. He was then sent to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was booked.
Johnathan Abram on Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders Johnathan Abram is physically gifted, and now must make the next step for his career to take off.
What will the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas look like exactly?
JediRich, Creative Producer, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It looks like the NFL Pro Bowl is headed back to Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority recently approved the $1.7 million hosting fee required to hold the event in Las Vegas.
Upshaw Vs. Thoms Was an Annual Replay at Raiders Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders' tradition of excellence can be traced back to some epic training camp battles between the like of Gene Upshaw and Art Thoms
Andrew Billings Looking to Impact the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders want more from the defensive line, and Andrew Billings wants to be part of the upgrade.
