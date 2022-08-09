ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VIDEO: President Armacost, VP Hellwig talk student life

Before a friendly ping-pong match, the two leaders discuss student success and wellness. Beth Hellwig, interim vice president for student affairs, joins President Andy Armacost for this week’s video message. Standing together in the basement of the Memorial Union, ping-pong paddles at the ready, they share not only in...
UND the beautiful

Summer Commencement offers salute to summer grads and First Nations that preceded America. It’s tradition at UND graduation ceremonies to begin the celebrations with the song America The Beautiful. The University’s 2022 Summer Commencement, on Friday (Aug. 5), was no exception. UND student Kylar Moltzan delivered a flawless...
GF schools still adding teachers and staff

With the start of another school year just two weeks away the Grand Forks District is still working to close a few staffing holes. Superintendent Terry Brenner says there was an uptick in departures this year due to a variety of reasons. “I will not hide from the fact that teachers are saying this is getting to be more difficult a profession to be in. The polarization of topics makes it difficult to teach.”
Altru Hospital construction making progress

Construction crews are getting closer every day to wrapping up steel work on the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. After breaking ground in June 2019 the construction was paused during the COVID pandemic. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says a rough guess now puts the project at about 25% completed. “We are going to do a cap-off ceremony in early September. The steel structure that you see driving down Columbia…the physical landscape changing…the steel structure will be complete.”
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 8, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Angelica Raven Cowan, 28, of Grand Forks, for Driving after cancellation of Driver’s License. Brady Joseph Roggenbuck Werre, 29, no address provided, for Terroristic Threats. Francis Conroy Pual, 41, of Grand Forks, for Obstructing Legal Process by Interfering...
GRAND FORKS POLICE AND OTHER LAW DEPARTMENTS CONDUCT AN EXCAVATION FOR 1996 MISSING PERSON CASE

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Investigators conducted an excavation at a residence in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. N. The excavation is related to a 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle. Investigators received information that the body of Nikle may have been buried near the foundation of the residence when it was constructed. Investigators further vetted the information, to include the deployment of two cadaver dogs from Valley Water Rescue. Both dogs showed positive indicators of human remains.
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
