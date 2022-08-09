Read full article on original website
UND set to welcome Bird e-scooters to campus
New personal-transportation option to provide efficient way to get around the University. Birds are expected to start flocking soon to the UND campus, and people will be welcome to hop aboard one and ride. That’s because these Birds are the dock-free, low-speed electric scooters made by Bird Rides, Inc., a...
‘Leadership, like love, is a many-splendored thing’
Be a leader in your family and civic life, not just the workplace, Jim Mochoruk urges graduates at Summer Commencement. Editor’s note: The following is the speech given to UND graduates at Summer Commencement 2022 by Jim Mochoruk, UND Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of History. A decorated researcher and...
