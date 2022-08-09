ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

und.edu

UND the beautiful

Summer Commencement offers salute to summer grads and First Nations that preceded America. It’s tradition at UND graduation ceremonies to begin the celebrations with the song America The Beautiful. The University’s 2022 Summer Commencement, on Friday (Aug. 5), was no exception. UND student Kylar Moltzan delivered a flawless...
wdayradionow.com

Bird Scooters could be coming to Grand Forks, UND soon

(Grand Forks, ND) -- It could just be a matter of time before a new way to get around the University of North Dakota is made available to everyone on campus. Bird Scooters may be on the way for students, staff and others at UND this Fall. “UND Student Government...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Altru Hospital construction making progress

Construction crews are getting closer every day to wrapping up steel work on the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. After breaking ground in June 2019 the construction was paused during the COVID pandemic. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says a rough guess now puts the project at about 25% completed. “We are going to do a cap-off ceremony in early September. The steel structure that you see driving down Columbia…the physical landscape changing…the steel structure will be complete.”
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS POLICE AND OTHER LAW DEPARTMENTS CONDUCT AN EXCAVATION FOR 1996 MISSING PERSON CASE

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Investigators conducted an excavation at a residence in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. N. The excavation is related to a 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle. Investigators received information that the body of Nikle may have been buried near the foundation of the residence when it was constructed. Investigators further vetted the information, to include the deployment of two cadaver dogs from Valley Water Rescue. Both dogs showed positive indicators of human remains.
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 10, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Blaine Schweigert, 33, of Thief River Falls, for Public Nuisance. Carla Sue Cunningham, 64, of Gary, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
valleynewslive.com

Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
POLK COUNTY, MN

