KTAL
Suspect arrested in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. Ronnie Boyd, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested on Thursday, according to Shreveport police. Boyd has been wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder since Jan. 11 in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Lee on New Year’s Day 2022.
KTAL
Arrest made in fatal Linwood Ave. hit & run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a hit and run last month that killed a man who had just gotten off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood. Police on Wednesday arrested 42-year-old R.E. Freeman, Jr. of Shreveport on a warrant...
kalb.com
Shreveport man arrested in Texas jewelry store heist investigation
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, and wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 Wednesday morning near Cypress. Lester Ray Moody, 39, of Shreveport, was transported...
KSLA
Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
KSLA
City worker who was shot is glad to be alive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
KSLA
SPAR worker injured in shooting
SPAR worker injured in shooting
KTAL
1 injured in shooting at home near Bilberry Park
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in the Queensborough neighborhood near Bilberry Park that left one person injured. Police on the scene said the shooting did not happen in the park, but they were not able to say yet exactly where it...
KTAL
Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
KTBS
Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
KSLA
Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes
Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes
Shooting on West 70th Street leaves one injured, police say
Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Police Department officials said the shooting occurred right after 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It happened on West 70th Street. Shreveport Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. The responding officers discovered that a male driver was sitting in his car when three men approached...
KTBS
Shreveport police investigate shooting on West 70th
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Police Tuesday night were investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Police said three men on foot approached a man in a car in bank parking lot and accused him of taking part in a robbery. The shooting call came in just after 5 p.m.
KSLA
Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints
Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints
KTAL
1 shot outside W. Shreveport bank
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person outside a West Shreveport bank Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened outside the Chase Bank at W. 70th and Rasberry Ln. Investigators are still gathering information, but they say the shooter told officers he was in a vehicle when he was confronted by three men who accused him of a burglary. When one of them allegedly took a swing at him, the man says he pulled out a handgun and opened fire from inside his vehicle.
KSLA
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
KTAL
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Lester Ray Moody was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 49 near Cypress on Wednesday morning after an NPSO detective spotted him at a nearby business and called for backup.
Shreveport Man Gets Multi-Year Sentence For DWI Guilty Plea
A Shreveport man facing multiple charges changed his plea in a Caddo District Courtroom this week. The judge then delivered a sentence immediately. On Wednesday, August 10th, the day after a jury had been selected for trial, 47-year-old Chad Presley Hays adjusted his plea in the courtroom. Hays was facing multiple DWI, 3rd-offense charges, as well as a charge of Resisting an Officer With Force or Violence. The trial that the jury was set to hear was on just one of the DWI charges.
KSLA
Bishop Lawrence Brandon stepping down
Bishop Lawrence Brandon stepping down
Shooting in Texarkana leaves 1 wounded, teen suspect sought
Police in Texarkana are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night.
KSLA
Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The incident occurred at the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Officials say a man was in his car at the bank when three men approached him...
