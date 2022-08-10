Read full article on original website
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor. Louisiana – On August 12, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 85 at Louisiana Highway 673 in Iberia Parish. Mariah A. Francis, 24, of Jeanerette, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Texas Man Killed in Morning 18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Texas Man Killed in Morning 18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on the off-ramp from Interstate 10 to US Highway 165 in Jefferson Davis Parish on August 13, 2022, soon after 10:30 a.m. Antonio William Vega, 71, of Midland, Texas, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Negligent Injury After a Child was Injured in a Boat Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Negligent Injury After a Child was Injured in a Boat Incident. On August 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries LADWF confirmed that on August 11 in Lafourche Parish, enforcement agents arrested a Cutoff, Louisiana man for alleged boating infractions. Carl...
Slidell police officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police Officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash on Front Street near the intersection Bouscaren and Carey streets. All lanes were closed but now open. The condition of those involved in the accident has not been released.
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries arrest man accused of crashing boat while under influence
NEW ORLEANS — A Cut Off man has been arrested after being accused of crashing a boat in Lafourche Parish while under the influence. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Carl Cressionie, 58, was arrested on Thursday in Lafourche Parish. Agents accused Cressionie of operating a...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges for Hit-and-Run Crash After One Victim Succumbs to His Injuries
Louisiana Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges for Hit-and-Run Crash After One Victim Succumbs to His Injuries. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 11, 2022, that on August 5, 2022, soon after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a hit-and-run crash on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. Kyle Rowland, 26, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
Woman dies after being struck in disabled vehicle in Louisiana
According to police, the accident happened near mile marker 257 heading towards Slidell.
Crash on the Twin Span Bridge kills one driver, and injures another driver
New Orleans police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Twin Span Bridge that injured one driver and claimed the life of another driver. It happened Thursday morning on I-10 on the bridge’s eastbound span to Slidell.
OSBI assisting in search for missing Louisiana woman
FORT TOWSON — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a multi-state missing person investigation. On or about Aug. 4, 33-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana in route to Colorado. Case communicated with family members during her trip until they lost contact with her on Aug....
Louisiana man sentenced to 30 years in prison after two sisters die in multi-vehicle crash
SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – Two sisters were killed in a three-vehicle accident on February 18th, 2020. The unidentified women were 68 and 73 when the deadly crash took place on US 190. Fast-forward two years and Justin Emerson Martindale, 40, of Slidell, was sentenced to 30 years in jail...
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eastbound traffic was snarled on the Twin Span Bridge heading towards Slidell Thursday morning (Aug. 11) after a deadly two-vehicle crash, according to the NOPD and DOTD. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Police say a woman’s vehicle was disabled in one of the lanes...
Louisiana man killed in Sumter County crash
A two-vehicle crash left a 37-year-old Louisiana man dead Tuesday morning.
Louisiana pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into SC wreck scene
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed as a car drove into the scene of police, firefighters and others responding to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said. Four people in all were struck, including a state trooper […]
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for missing teenager
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager. Somer Strickland, 17, of North Main St. has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Strickland “was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2022, when her grandmother left the […]
Veterans Honored by Louisiana Governor During Visit to D-Day Battlefields as Economic and Resilience Mission Comes to an End
Veterans Honored by Louisiana Governor During Visit to D-Day Battlefields as Economic and Resilience Mission Comes to an End. Normandy, France / Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards began the third phase of his weeklong economic and resiliency trip on August 12, 2022, visiting hallowed World War II battlegrounds and paying honor to Louisiana’s military veterans. The governor will visit the crossroads town of Sainte-Mère-Église, the D-Day landing zone at Utah Beach, and Pointe du Hoc, where Army Rangers scaled an imposing cliff in search of a German gun battery.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Accessory After the Fact to Murder, Faces Up to 15 Years
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Accessory After the Fact to Murder, Faces Up to 15 Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Briyan Love, an Orleans Parish, Louisiana resident, pled guilty as charged to a violation of Accessory After the Fact to Murder.
Top Cop of the Week: Sgt Donnie Bozeman of Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
The Service Chevrolet Cadillac Top Cop of the Week is Sgt Donnie Bozeman of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. He has been working as a Game Warden for 20 years. Sgt. Bozemen said before joining Wildlife and Fisheries, he worked at as a delivery guy and his wife noticed that he was not happy. She asked if this delivery job was his dream job and he said no. He told her that his dream job was to be a game warden. His wife encouraged him to take chance and pursue a career with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Comments / 0