El Paso County approves nearly $750,000 contract for ADA consulting services

Pueblo City Council President says she learned of pending litigation from a KRDO story
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a 13 Investigates report outlined allegations of discrimination and retaliation in the office of the Pueblo Mayor, the Pueblo City Council President claims the council was not briefed on pending litigation before the report aired. The report detailed reasons why the former Deputy City Clerk in Pueblo is suing the The post Pueblo City Council President says she learned of pending litigation from a KRDO story appeared first on KRDO.
CDOT begins on a project on Highway 50 in Pueblo and Fremont Counties
CDOT announced Thursday it will be beginning another infrastructure project on Highway 50 in Pueblo and Fremont counties starting in August.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado transportation projects granted nearly $46M in federal funding
Three transportation projects in Colorado will receive nearly $46 million in federal funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. Of the funds, $4.7 million will go to the Rio Grande Intermodal Transportation Project in Alamosa, $16.8 million will go to the Side Connector Project...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal grants open for electric school buses, state grants on the way
Tens of millions of dollars in grants are available to Colorado school districts seeking to replace diesel school buses with electric-powered, zero-emission alternatives. Gov. Jared Polis, local leaders and representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency gathered at an Aurora elementary school on Wednesday to promote the electric school bus grants, urging school districts to take part in order to save money and reduce pollution.
coloradopolitics.com
Recreational marijuana questions head to ballot in Colorado Springs amid market slump
The Colorado Springs City Council put the final administrative stamp of approval Wednesday on recreational marijuana questions that will head to the voters in November amid a downturn in the cannabis market statewide and locally. The board voted 8 to 2 to forward a citizen-backed question to voters that, if...
Colorado Springs Independent
The West is dried out but the Springs keeps building. Why doesn’t the city mandate water conservation?
As drought persists throughout the West, river and reservoir levels have dropped and water managers are scrambling to figure out how to serve millions of people and millions of acres of farm land in a time of declining water supplies. Levels of the Colorado River, the chief source of water...
coloradopolitics.com
Law groups are united that judicial discipline process needs greater transparency
A half dozen professional groups tied to the legal profession each recommended to a state legislative committee Wednesday that Colorado’s current judicial discipline system should be more robust, transparent and accountable to the public. Among the groups are the Colorado Women’s Bar Association, the Institute for Advancement of the...
Public feedback wanted on the Passenger Rail project
COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Metro Transit and partners are looking for public feedback on the location of a new passenger rail station in Colorado Springs. According to the City of Colorado Springs, there are two separate efforts to build a passenger rail service in different parts of the state: The Amtrak Southwest Chief Thru-Car Alternatives Analysis […]
coloradopolitics.com
Effort to recall Douglas County school board leaders in November halts; organizers pledge future push
The effort to recall Douglas County’s four new school board leaders this November has ended a month after it began, organizers announced Tuesday afternoon. In a news release, the group running the effort, DougCo’s Future, said it didn’t want to hurt other November ballot measures that seek to raise money for the district.
Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman accused of mistreating multiple animals at a Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is set to face a jury of her peers. Joann Roof, the Director of New Hope Animal Rescue in Colorado Springs, was in court Thursday for day one of her trial at the El Paso County Courthouse. The post Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty appeared first on KRDO.
City of Colorado Springs working to exempt new delivery fee from sales tax
On July 1, the Colorado Retail Delivery Fee law went into effect, which adds a 27-cent fee on most deliveries. The money will go towards local and state projects.
Microchip Technologies plans to double workforce at Colorado Springs plant
The $280 billion CHIPS Act will incentives semiconductor manufacturers to grow their domestic operations.
KKTV
EVRAZ soliciting proposals for North American properties
(KKTV) - It is unclear what will happen to EVRAZ’s Pueblo location if the company’s North American subsidiaries are purchased, but EVRAZ is looking for buyers. EVRAZ issued a brief news release on Wednesday stating they are “launching the process of soliciting proposals for the acquisition of its North American subsidiaries.”
KJCT8
Colorado National Guard first to receive modernized helicopter capability
AURORA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility, Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, has received the first two of the 18 UH-72B Lakota helicopters purchased by the Department of Defense exclusively for the U.S. Army National Guard. Nine states are coordinated to receive two each...
Parts of Colorado are now drought-free amid summer rain
The monsoon season has been beneficial for Colorado this summer, increasing rain totals and decreasing drought conditions.
KRDO
Proposed policies to keep trans students safe in Cañon City spark backlash from some parents
CAŃON CITY, Colo.(KRDO) -- The Cañon City Schools Fremont RE-1 Board of Education has decided to table proposed policies meant to create a safe environment for transgender students. This decision came after pushback from some parents. Tuesday, Superintendent Adam Hartmen told KRDO the proposed policy was created to...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Don't restore racist housing discrimination
Colorado’s housing crisis hurts the poor, whether they are Black or white. It wasn’t always like that. Before the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act of 1968, we had rampant race-based housing discrimination. Merely affording a home wasn’t enough. One often had to look a certain way.
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Teller County on Thursday evening. CSP says that the accident included a Honda Fit and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was a 66-year-old from Florissant. He died on the scene according to CSP.
Two judges to retire from Colorado’s 18th Judicial District Court
Elizabeth Weishaupl and Frederick Martinez.Colorado's 18th Judicial Court. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two 18th Judicial District Court judges have announced their retirements on Jan. 10, 2023, creating two judgeship vacancies that will be eventually voted upon by residents of the district.
Chavez Huerta teachers call for resignation of CEO and board president
Several employees said the morale of the workplace changed after the previous CEO of the school retired.
