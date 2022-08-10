Taiwan says 17 Chinese fighters crossed Strait median line

TAIPEI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A total of 17 Chinese fighter jets flew across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, amid continued military drills near to the island.

Analysis: China investors hedge U.S. delisting risk with Hong Kong play, article with image

Markets ·

August 10, 2022 · 8:11 AM UTC

Global fund managers holding U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are steadily shifting towards their Hong Kong-traded peers, even as they remain hopeful Beijing and Washington will eventually resolve an audit dispute to keep Chinese firms on American exchanges.