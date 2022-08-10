ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, MN

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Kimball Residents Vote Yes, No on Two Ballot Referendum

KIMBALL -- Residents in the Kimball school district approved one ballot question and voted against a second one on a $10.4-million bond referendum. Two questions were on the ballot with the first question asking for $8.1-million for safety and educational updates, including renovating the 50-year-old science and FACS classrooms at the high school, building an addition for early childhood programming and creating secured entrances.
KIMBALL, MN
96.7 The River

Food Banks Express Concern to Congress

MONTICELLO -- To prepare for the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations, Second Harvest Heartland is holding a series of listening sessions across the state. More than 75% of Farm Bill spending goes to nutrition programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to provide food to more than 40 million Americans.
MONTICELLO, MN
96.7 The River

Residents Vote Down $72-Million Referendum in ROCORI

COLD SPRING -- A $72-millon bond referendum in the ROCORI school district has failed. The ballot has two questions with the first one asking for $63.7-million for secured entrances at the elementary schools, an early childhood education building, classroom remodeling and technology improvements district-wide. That question failed with 3,343 no...
COLD SPRING, MN
96.7 The River

Rockville Officials Reinstate Two City Staff Off Paid Leave

ROCKVILLE -- Two Rockville city officials have been reinstated after being placed on paid leave earlier this week. During Wednesday's city council meeting, the council approved to bring back Finance Director Judy Neu from paid leave beginning next week. The council also reinstated Administrative Assistant Debbie VanHeel prior to Wednesday...
ROCKVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Melrose, MN
Melrose, MN
Government
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Rockville City Administrator Resigns, Two Staff on Paid Leave

ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville city administrator has resigned. During Monday's special city council meeting, the council formally accepted the resignation of Martin Bode. Mayor Duane Willenbring says Bode recently presented a resignation letter with conditions, to which the council presented a generous counter-offer with conditions. Willenbring says if the counter...
ROCKVILLE, MN
96.7 The River

Cold Spring Considering Moratorium on THC Sales

COLD SPRING -- Another Stearns County community is considering a moratorium regarding THC sold within the city. During Wednesday's special city council meeting, the Cold Spring council will consider approving a one-year moratorium to allow city staff time to study the impacts as it relates to the new law. On...
COLD SPRING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ada
96.7 The River

Willmar Attorney Pleads Guilty to Bankruptcy Fraud

WILLMAR -- A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. According to court documents, on November 3rd, 2015 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client James Rothers. When he filed the petition Anderson knew Rothers assets, wherever located, would become the...
WILLMAR, MN
96.7 The River

Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction

WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

Interstate 94 Project West of Monticello Nearing Completion

HASTY -- Work on expanding Interstate 94 to three lanes between Hasty and Monticello is nearing completion. Eastbound traffic will be shifted over to the newly created eastbound lanes by Saturday. The corridor will remain a work zone as crews remove concrete barriers, install permanent road markings, establish new turf,...
MONTICELLO, MN
96.7 The River

Rural Life Celebrated This Sunday

PRINCETON -- Area Catholics will celebrate rural life and century farms this Sunday from 10:00am to 3:00pm in Princeton. The 2022 Diocesan Rural Life Celebration begins with an outdoor Mass with Bishop Donald J. Kettler at the David Trunk Farm near Princeton. During the Mass, the Diocese will award the Catholic Century Farm and Catholic Rural Business Awards.
PRINCETON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
96.7 The River

Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign

ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
FOLEY, MN
96.7 The River

Armed Standoff Suspect makes Court Appearance

LITCHFIELD -- A rural Dassel man involved in a standoff last week made his first appearance in court. Aaron Peterson appeared in Meeker County District Court Friday to be charged with Gross Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance, Gross Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felony 2nd Degree Assault, and Felony Threats of Violence.
DASSEL, MN
96.7 The River

Former Rockville Man Sentenced in Fatal Drug Overdose Case

ST. CLOUD -- A former Rockville man who pleaded guilty to murder after a fatal drug overdose in 2020 has been sentenced. Thirty-year-old Travis Anderson pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder in April. He received a stayed sentence of seven years and two months in prison. He must serve 360 days in the county jail. The sentence will be served in staggered 90-day terms.
ROCKVILLE, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy