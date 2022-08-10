Avaya Holdings Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Q I am currently renting with my civil partner and we are looking to buy our first property together. Along with my sister and parents, I currently own a 7% share (equivalent to £17,000) in a flat that was bought in cash with inheritance that my father received after the death of my grandmother. Although my parents gave me the money equivalent to my share of the property a few years ago, I’m still on the deeds to the property and am in the process of removing myself from these.

