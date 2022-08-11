ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible overnight showers before humid Thursday

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

NEW: Scattered showers/storms arrive late tonight. The best chance will be after 11 p.m. Rain between 11 p.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Thursday.

NEXT: Humidity sticks around through Thursday with terrific weather in store Friday into the weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says the heat and humidity continue with potential thunderstorms later.

Overnight: Scattered showers/storms. Still a bit muggy. Lows near 72.

Thursday: Showers ending early, feeling more bearable with lower humidity. Highs near 84. Lows near 69.

Friday: Warm and pleasant. Highs near 82. Lows near 66.

Saturday: Sunny, warm and fantastic. Highs near 81. Lows near 67.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 83. Lows near 67.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs near 79. Lows near 69.

Tuesday: Hints of sunshine, warm and breezy. Chance of storms. Highs near 82. Lows near 70.

