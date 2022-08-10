Norwalk Community Health Center celebrates National Health Center Week with free events

The Norwalk Community Health Center is celebrating National Health Center Week with free events all week long.

Today's event is called Food For Thought.

In addition to the Norwalk Community Health Center's weekly farmer's market, a dietician will be on hand to provide tips for healthy eating on a budget.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday's topic is women's reproductive health.

There will be a roundtable discussion from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a family fun fair on Saturday that will feature Zumba, a bounce house, touch-a-truck, arts and crafts, games and more.

All of the events will take place at the Norwalk Community Health Center's flagship location on Connecticut Avenue.

National Health Center Week is an annual celebration aimed at raising awareness of the mission and accomplishments of America's health centers.

The National Association of Community Health Centers says community health centers serve as the beacon of strength, service, and care in their communities. The week recognizes the roles that community health centers play in moments of both loss and triumph.

