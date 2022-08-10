ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

San Dieguito trustee Muir won’t seek re-election in District 1

ENCINITAS — Trustee Maureen “Mo” Muir, a conservative voice on the San Dieguito Union High School District board just shy of a decade, will not seek re-election to her District 1 seat, according to a campaign statement. Muir, an Encinitas resident who has served on the school...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Oceanside candidates seek two vacant seats on council

OCEANSIDE — Two spots on the Oceanside City Council and three seats on the school board are set to expire this year, giving voters a choice in November to either re-elect those currently in office or seek a leadership change with new candidates. On the City Council, there are...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Encinitas council denies group’s appeal of Marea Village project

ENCINITAS — The sister project to the Alila Marea Beach Resort will move forward after the Encinitas City Council knocked down an appeal questioning the project’s impact on local infrastructure and the coastal environment. The council on Aug. 10 denied the Friends of Seabluffe’s appeal of the Marea...
ENCINITAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy