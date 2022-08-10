Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coast News
Feds say San Diego region ‘epicenter’ of fentanyl trafficking into US
REGION — Federal authorities said this week that fentanyl trafficking and drug seizures are on the rise in the San Diego region, which they described as “an epicenter” of fentanyl trafficking into the United States. Law enforcement in San Diego and Imperial counties seized 5,091 pounds of...
Coast News
San Dieguito trustee Muir won’t seek re-election in District 1
ENCINITAS — Trustee Maureen “Mo” Muir, a conservative voice on the San Dieguito Union High School District board just shy of a decade, will not seek re-election to her District 1 seat, according to a campaign statement. Muir, an Encinitas resident who has served on the school...
Coast News
Oceanside candidates seek two vacant seats on council
OCEANSIDE — Two spots on the Oceanside City Council and three seats on the school board are set to expire this year, giving voters a choice in November to either re-elect those currently in office or seek a leadership change with new candidates. On the City Council, there are...
Coast News
Encinitas council denies group’s appeal of Marea Village project
ENCINITAS — The sister project to the Alila Marea Beach Resort will move forward after the Encinitas City Council knocked down an appeal questioning the project’s impact on local infrastructure and the coastal environment. The council on Aug. 10 denied the Friends of Seabluffe’s appeal of the Marea...
Comments / 0