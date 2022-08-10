ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 33

unknown
2d ago

he was caught in a lie so many times ok hear a lie Trump told we will get a better Healthcare it be so good we are working on a health plan the best plan you never seen before it be remarkable plan reality there was no health plan there was no Healthcare

Reply(4)
11
Brenda Smith
2d ago

I guess this person doesn't know the difference between a Lie and The Truth when it's right in your face

Reply(5)
17
Brenda Smith
2d ago

Trump definitely loves the Uneducated, he can tell them anything and they believe it

Reply(1)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Kaye
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Protest
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNN

Here's what's next for Trump after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago

The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida on Monday signaled an extraordinary escalation of an investigation into the handling of certain documents from his presidency and raises questions about whether his legal exposure extends beyond whether he improperly took government records when he left the White House.
POTUS
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy