ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer explains inflammation and how to avoid it

Inflammation can be caused by a variety of factors and there are different ways to prevent it. Wise and Well’s very own Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer provides an explanation of this phenomenon and offers ways to avoid it. Dr. DeJuan Springer says inflammation is “our body’s response to pain...
HEALTH
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Florida State
survivornet.com

Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section

After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
CANCER
Health Digest

The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles

Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Matthews
CNN

Exercises to ease your back pain, restore your health

When you have back pain, perhaps the last thing you want to do is get out of bed. But you actually want to get moving to achieve relief. Move through these exercises from fitness expert Dana Santas to determine which ones can alleviate pain.
WORKOUTS
Medical News Today

What types of massage help with arthritis?

Arthritis typically involves pain, swelling, and inflammation that may limit a person’s movement and everyday activity. By improving blood flow, massage can ease this joint inflammation and pain. A person can use massage as part of a wider treatment program. Arthritis treatment may include medication, steroid injections, assistive devices,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Tissues#Soft Tissue Injury#Fitness#Diseases#General Health#Adobe Stock Soft#Sports Medicine Australia
Popular Science

How to get rid of painful muscle knots

If you are consistently hunched over a computer all day, you may notice knots developing in your upper back and shoulders. Deposit PhotosAn exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them

Imagine you've just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you're able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you're prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Healthline

Foods to Avoid to Prevent Psoriatic Arthritis Flare-ups

Is your diet affecting your arthritis? Although there isn’t a specific diet that can cure psoriatic arthritis, modifying what you eat can help reduce the frequency of flare-ups. Psoriatic arthritis is a type of arthritis that affects some people living with psoriasis. It causes the major joints of your...
FITNESS
MindBodyGreen

What Happens When You Stop Taking Collagen? An Expert Explains

Ever since collagen supplements exploded onto the market, there has been some controversy over whether or not they, well, work. (Our take? They absolutely do, and there's plenty of research to back us up!) U.K.-based doctor and nutrition research expert Iddy Mughal, MBBS, MRes, agrees; recently, he even posted a quick summary of collagen supplement research, with some pretty interesting takeaways.
BEAUTY & FASHION
natureworldnews.com

Health Tips That Help You Eliminate Signs of Aging, Improve Mental Health, and Lower Your Risk of Chronic Disease

Contrary to popular belief, aging isn't just a combination of bad genes. In fact, there are more things that people can do to eliminate or reduce signs of aging by switching up several daily habits. Health is so much more than just weight. Health can be marked by skin health, mental and emotional health, and heart health as well. The following tips will help you identify ways you can improve your daily habits to experience better skin health, mental health, and lower your risk of chronic disease.
MENTAL HEALTH
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy