The Best and Worst Exercises for Acid Reflux, According to Experts
Here's a tricky conundrum: If you experience heartburn, aka acid reflux, exercising regularly will help with prevention and could reduce the severity of a flare. But certain types of activity can actually make a flare worse or even cause one. So, how can you get the benefits of exercise without...
KRQE News 13
Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer explains inflammation and how to avoid it
Inflammation can be caused by a variety of factors and there are different ways to prevent it. Wise and Well’s very own Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer provides an explanation of this phenomenon and offers ways to avoid it. Dr. DeJuan Springer says inflammation is “our body’s response to pain...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Woman who 'came back from dead' reveals what afterlife is like
Jessi Sawyer, a woman who lives in Tennessee, had a near-death experience (NDE) that changed her life forever when she was 31 years old. She had gone to the hospital for a routine hysterectomy when she died unexpectedly and had the experience.
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
survivornet.com
Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section
After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles
Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
Here's the CDC's new advice for protecting yourself against COVID-19
The CDC has updated its COVID-19 guidance in an effort to make things less confusing to Americans. Here's what the agency recommends.
Exercises to ease your back pain, restore your health
When you have back pain, perhaps the last thing you want to do is get out of bed. But you actually want to get moving to achieve relief. Move through these exercises from fitness expert Dana Santas to determine which ones can alleviate pain.
Medical News Today
What types of massage help with arthritis?
Arthritis typically involves pain, swelling, and inflammation that may limit a person’s movement and everyday activity. By improving blood flow, massage can ease this joint inflammation and pain. A person can use massage as part of a wider treatment program. Arthritis treatment may include medication, steroid injections, assistive devices,...
I’m a cleaning expert – how to remove bacteria and grime from your washing machine in one step
WE ALL use our washing machines to get our clothes sparkling clean, but we often forget that our appliances sometimes need a clean themselves. Luckily, a cleaning expert has revealed how to banish all bacteria and grime from your washing machine with one simple step. Sarah Dempsey, Cleaning Expert from...
SEAL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Want to lower your blood sugar levels? Science says to go for a 2-minute walk after eating a meal
If you love ending a meal with a quick walk outside, it turns out the practice is beneficial to more than just your digestive tract. According to new research published in the journal Sports Medicine, even walking for a quick 2 minutes after eating can help reduce blood sugar levels—which, in turn, may lower your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
How to get rid of painful muscle knots
If you are consistently hunched over a computer all day, you may notice knots developing in your upper back and shoulders. Deposit PhotosAn exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them.
MedicalXpress
What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them
Imagine you've just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you're able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you're prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.
Do you have 'eco-anxiety'? Here's how to find out
Author and former CNN meteorologist Bonnie Schneider shares experts' advice on how to cope with "eco-anxiety," the unease that people experience over climate change and the future of the planet.
Healthline
Foods to Avoid to Prevent Psoriatic Arthritis Flare-ups
Is your diet affecting your arthritis? Although there isn’t a specific diet that can cure psoriatic arthritis, modifying what you eat can help reduce the frequency of flare-ups. Psoriatic arthritis is a type of arthritis that affects some people living with psoriasis. It causes the major joints of your...
Tips For Better Sleep When You Have Lower Back Pain
Lower back pain is a critical issue affecting most of the world's population. The discomfort can affect your sleep by keeping you tossing and turning at night.
MindBodyGreen
What Happens When You Stop Taking Collagen? An Expert Explains
Ever since collagen supplements exploded onto the market, there has been some controversy over whether or not they, well, work. (Our take? They absolutely do, and there's plenty of research to back us up!) U.K.-based doctor and nutrition research expert Iddy Mughal, MBBS, MRes, agrees; recently, he even posted a quick summary of collagen supplement research, with some pretty interesting takeaways.
natureworldnews.com
Health Tips That Help You Eliminate Signs of Aging, Improve Mental Health, and Lower Your Risk of Chronic Disease
Contrary to popular belief, aging isn't just a combination of bad genes. In fact, there are more things that people can do to eliminate or reduce signs of aging by switching up several daily habits. Health is so much more than just weight. Health can be marked by skin health, mental and emotional health, and heart health as well. The following tips will help you identify ways you can improve your daily habits to experience better skin health, mental health, and lower your risk of chronic disease.
