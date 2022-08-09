Read full article on original website
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Time is running out. The justice department must indict Trump | Laurence H Tribe and Dennis Aftergut
If Trump or any of the likely Republican nominees win in 2024, they will immediately move to protect those who attempted to overturn the 2020 election
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Bill Barr Says Evidence 'Building' Against Trump in DOJ's Jan. 6 Probe
The former attorney general assessed Friday that the Justice Department is getting "deeper and deeper" into the probe of Trump and top administration officials.
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
Former congressman and an FBI agent trainee among 9 indicted for insider trading, prosecutors say
A former US congressman and an FBI agent trainee were among nine people indicted on federal charges connected to unrelated insider trading schemes, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.
FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in document investigation
The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought there, three people familiar with the situation told CNN.
POLITICO
Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry doesn’t wantthe FBI to view the entire contents of his phone after it was seized this week.
The phone seizure comes as the DOJ has rapidly ramped up its investigation into efforts to subvert the 2020 election. Searching: Rep. Scott Perry, whose phone was seized by the FBI earlier this week, said Friday he wouldn’t allow the agency to view everything on his device. His comments indicate he plans to ensure DOJ filters out any privileged information before reviewing it, as they are working to do in related cases.
CNBC
Trump tax returns must be given to Congress, federal appeals court says in new ruling
Tax returns of former President Donald Trump and related entities must be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee, a federal appeals court panel said in a ruling. The decision is the latest blow to Trump, who has repeatedly lost legal efforts to shield his tax returns and business-related documents from various investigations.
Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president. Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in...
Pennsylvania Republican Representative Scott Perry has cell phone seized by FBI
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Just one day after the FBI seized boxes of documents from former President Donald Trump's home in Mar-A-Lago, there's another seizure, this time from a Pennsylvania Republican. FBI agents also seized U.S. Representative Scott Perry's cell phone. Rep. Perry called it an "unnecessary and aggressive action." It's not yet known why Perry was served with a search warrant, but we do know that Perry has been a figure in the Congressional investigation into Trump's actions in the lead-up to the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Former Justice Department leaders also testified he played an important role in Trump's effort...
U.S. attorney general says DOJ asked for public release of search warrant for Trump estate
WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the U.S. Department of Justice moved Thursday to release the search warrant a federal judge issued earlier this week that allowed federal agents to enter former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. DOJ, Garland said, has filed a...
Washington Examiner
Criminal case against Trump Organization and former CFO can proceed: Judge
A New York judge ruled Friday that a criminal fraud and tax evasion prosecution against the Trump Organization and its former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg can move forward. Former President Donald Trump's business and Weisselberg were charged last year by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which alleged the organization...
