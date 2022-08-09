ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Justice#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Hawaii Supreme Court
POLITICO

Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry doesn’t wantthe FBI to view the entire contents of his phone after it was seized this week.

The phone seizure comes as the DOJ has rapidly ramped up its investigation into efforts to subvert the 2020 election. Searching: Rep. Scott Perry, whose phone was seized by the FBI earlier this week, said Friday he wouldn’t allow the agency to view everything on his device. His comments indicate he plans to ensure DOJ filters out any privileged information before reviewing it, as they are working to do in related cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president. Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Republican Representative Scott Perry has cell phone seized by FBI

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Just one day after the FBI seized boxes of documents from former President Donald Trump's home in Mar-A-Lago, there's another seizure, this time from a Pennsylvania Republican. FBI agents also seized U.S. Representative Scott Perry's cell phone. Rep. Perry called it an "unnecessary and aggressive action." It's not yet known why Perry was served with a search warrant, but we do know that Perry has been a figure in the Congressional investigation into Trump's actions in the lead-up to the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Former Justice Department leaders also testified he played an important role in Trump's effort...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Criminal case against Trump Organization and former CFO can proceed: Judge

A New York judge ruled Friday that a criminal fraud and tax evasion prosecution against the Trump Organization and its former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg can move forward. Former President Donald Trump's business and Weisselberg were charged last year by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which alleged the organization...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy