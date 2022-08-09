WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Just one day after the FBI seized boxes of documents from former President Donald Trump's home in Mar-A-Lago, there's another seizure, this time from a Pennsylvania Republican. FBI agents also seized U.S. Representative Scott Perry's cell phone. Rep. Perry called it an "unnecessary and aggressive action." It's not yet known why Perry was served with a search warrant, but we do know that Perry has been a figure in the Congressional investigation into Trump's actions in the lead-up to the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Former Justice Department leaders also testified he played an important role in Trump's effort...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO