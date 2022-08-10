ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Daily Mail

Exasperated Justin Thomas reveals he 'had to go to the bar to get a drink' to avoid discussing LIV Golf at a wedding as US PGA winner tells Saudi rebels to eat 'their large amount of cake on your own means' and not on the PGA Tour

Justin Thomas is becoming increasingly fed up with golf's rebel tour and the battle it has dragged the PGA Tour into as he revealed he had to hit the bar when asked about LIV Golf by a fan. The ongoing civil war between the Saudi-backed breakaway and the Tour penned...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf

Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
GOLF
Golf.com

Patrick Reed makes bold claims about LIV Golf money, level of play

LIV golfers, Patrick Reed says, are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. And they can “hold their own” against PGA Tour players, he said. No, Reed was not shy ahead of his play at this week’s International Series Singapore event on the Asian Tour, then again, it’s not as if he would say the opposite, either. Still, his words were bold.
GOLF
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Quinn Opens Dallas Office With Three Partners

In today’s column, former President Trump hired a prominent criminal defense lawyer in Atlanta; a Sidley partner, a Biden nominee for an international bank role, disclosed earning $3.4 million from the firm; and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is suing New York for his legal bills in a sexual harassment suit.
DALLAS, TX
Golf Digest

More drama for Cameron Smith as he gets two-shot retroactive penalty after bizarre rules incident from Saturday

Coincidence? Karma? Just bad luck? However, you want to characterize what happened to Cameron Smith, who has been the center of a lot of attention this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, it doesn’t change the fact that he’ll start the final round on Sunday four shots off the lead rather than two after incurring a two-shot penalty for an unusual rules incident that spilled over from his third round.
MEMPHIS, TN
