Exasperated Justin Thomas reveals he 'had to go to the bar to get a drink' to avoid discussing LIV Golf at a wedding as US PGA winner tells Saudi rebels to eat 'their large amount of cake on your own means' and not on the PGA Tour
Justin Thomas is becoming increasingly fed up with golf's rebel tour and the battle it has dragged the PGA Tour into as he revealed he had to hit the bar when asked about LIV Golf by a fan. The ongoing civil war between the Saudi-backed breakaway and the Tour penned...
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf
Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
Golf.com
Patrick Reed makes bold claims about LIV Golf money, level of play
LIV golfers, Patrick Reed says, are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. And they can “hold their own” against PGA Tour players, he said. No, Reed was not shy ahead of his play at this week’s International Series Singapore event on the Asian Tour, then again, it’s not as if he would say the opposite, either. Still, his words were bold.
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson Net Worth: What is the LIV Golf Tour player worth?
When two-time major champion Dustin Johnson made the shocking move to the LIV Golf Tour, he claimed he did what was best for his family. Johnson reportedly accepted a fee of $125 million to join the new breakaway league, a fee not far from what Cameron Smith has been offered to join the Saudi-backed series.
Golf.com
Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing
When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Payouts: Will Zalatoris Wins $2.7 Million
The FedEx Cup playoffs began at TPC Southwind, and Will Zalatoris finally got his first PGA Tour win in a three-hole playoff over Sepp Straka.
Opinion: Cam Smith could be the PGA Tour's worst nightmare at FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ryan Palmer could feel Cam Smith’s footsteps approaching from behind the microphone. After an entire round playing together, he wanted to get in one last shot. “That’s what I love about what we do out here, there’s always somewhere to go up and there’s always...
Cameron Smith admits he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over LIV Golf response
Aussie golf star Cameron Smith has claimed he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over his responses surrounding his LIV Golf status. The world number two has been committed to not letting any talk of the Saudi Arabian-backed league get in the way of his golf, denying to comment about any potential contract with LIV Golf.
Golf Digest
More drama for Cameron Smith as he gets two-shot retroactive penalty after bizarre rules incident from Saturday
Coincidence? Karma? Just bad luck? However, you want to characterize what happened to Cameron Smith, who has been the center of a lot of attention this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, it doesn’t change the fact that he’ll start the final round on Sunday four shots off the lead rather than two after incurring a two-shot penalty for an unusual rules incident that spilled over from his third round.
Golf.com
‘They don’t care’: Jon Rahm on the instruction method that almost wrecked his swing
Jon Rahm is one of the best ball strikers on tour today. Indeed, the Spaniard may be tracking to be one of the best of his generation. And he’s doing it all with a golf swing that is entirely unique. Rahm has worked with GOLF Top 100 Teacher Dave...
Golf.com
Harris English reveals the MVP (and LVP) of the 2021 Ryder Cup afterparty
Collin Morikawa won his second major, a WGC event, was at the top of the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings and even went undefeated with a 3-0-1 record at Whistling Straits in 2021. But according to one of his teammates, that success did not carry over to the afterparty for...
