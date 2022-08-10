Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban
TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
NHL News: Chicago Blackhawks, and Eric Lindros Trade Notes
The Blackhawks re-sign Philipp Kurashev and Caleb Jones. Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks signed their final two remaining RFAs in Philipp Kurashev and Caleb Jones. Kurashev signed a one-year deal for $750,000. Jones signed a one-year deal for $1.35 million. Cap Friendly: The Blackhawks have $8,490,704 in salary cap space...
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Bruins GM on Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and David Pastrnak. Matt Dolloff of 985 The Sports Hub: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on if Patrice Bergeron will play past this season. “That’s going to be Patrice’s decision ultimately....
NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames, and the Chicago Blackhawks
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Some potential targets if the Flames are looking to add salary. Steve Macfarlane of Calgary Hockey Now: Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic has a year left on his contract and there is no urgent need for the Flames to trade him. Now, if they were taking on another large salary, he might become an option.
Incredible moment a huge bolt of lightning strikes a tree just metres away from players and fans at a footy game - as match has to be called off for safety reasons
Spectators at a footy game in Geelong were sent running for shelter on the weekend when a huge bolt of lightning struck a tree just metres from players and fans. The Lara seniors team was playing St Joseph's in the Geelong Football League at Bisinella Oval at Lara when Mother Nature unleashed her fury.
Which New Acquisitions Will Survive the Chicago Blackhawks’ Rebuild?
The Chicago Blackhawks rebuild is in full-swing, but will the new acquisitions be around to see it through and beyond?. From the minute Kyle Davidson assumed the role as General Manager of the Chicago Blackhawks, he’s been anything but shy about enacting a rebuild. Even as the interim GM, he immediately dropped the hammer, relieving three-fourths of the coaching staff in Jeremy Colliton, Sheldon Brookbank, and Tomas Mittell.
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar earns promotion to Low-A Salem after strong start to season in Florida Complex League
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar has reached base in five of his first 10 plate appearances with Low-A Salem since earning a promotion from the Florida Complex League on Tuesday. In his first two games with Salem, Salazar has gone 2-for-7 (.286) at the plate with two singles, two...
