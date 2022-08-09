Read full article on original website
Rossi pleads not guilty to federal mail fraud charges
PEORIA, Ill. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin-based Reditus Labs may have violated a condition of his pre-trial release. Aaron Rossi was in federal court in Peoria Thursday afternoon via video conference, where he pleaded not guilty to a number of charges filed against him last month, accusing him of mail fraud, in addition to counts of filing a false tax return he already faced.
PPD: Officer uninjured, driver hospitalized after crash with patrol car
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more about a traffic crash that involved a Peoria Police officer. PPD says it happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West McClure Avenue and North Linn Street. A car reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection and then...
PPD investigating Peoria’s latest homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 15th homicide of 2022. Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Peoria Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 4 rounds fired on W. Kettelle Street. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said officers located a male victim with an...
Social media video shows Bartonville firefighter using N-word
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – The Bartonville Fire Department is under fire again — this time, after a years-old video resurfaced on social media allegedly showing the assistant chief using a racial slur. A pair of videos on TikTok — viewed almost 200,000 times combined — allegedly show Drew Zachman...
City approves amended agreement with Westlake Shopping Center
PEORIA, Ill. – Improvements to Peoria’s Westlake Shopping Center are becoming a little more costly than previously thought. The Peoria City Council Tuesday approved an amendment to a Special Service Area agreement that will allow the shopping center’s owners to refinance a bank loan. “Due to some...
Ledgestone Open brings thousands to Central Illinois this week
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s a big week for disc golf enthusiasts. Area courses hosted the Jr. and Masters World Championships just a few weeks ago. The Ledgestone Open, which begins Thursday, is now bringing another 2,200 players to Central Illinois, many who are already here ahead of the practice rounds.
