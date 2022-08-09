PEORIA, Ill. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin-based Reditus Labs may have violated a condition of his pre-trial release. Aaron Rossi was in federal court in Peoria Thursday afternoon via video conference, where he pleaded not guilty to a number of charges filed against him last month, accusing him of mail fraud, in addition to counts of filing a false tax return he already faced.

