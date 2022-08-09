Read full article on original website
‘Claydream’ Review: Doc’s Portrait of an Animation Innovator Is Inspired and Poignant
In proudly weird Portland, Oregon, far from the Hollywood moviemaking machinery, an animation empire arose in the mid-’70s. It was fueled by a hippie-collective exuberance and one man’s “burning ambition,” as a colleague describes the enterprising energy of Will Vinton, the company’s driving force, in the engaging and insightful Claydream. With incisive use of clips from the Vinton catalog and discerning interviews with Vinton and those who knew him, Marq Evans has made a film that pays tribute to its subject but is no starry-eyed celebration. Not unlike the characters Vinton and his collaborators brought to the screen through Claymation...
Time Out Global
Amazing small London art gallery exhibitions coming in autumn 2022
Like art at its most intimate? Here are the smaller London exhibitions we can't wait to see in autumn 2022. Sure, the Tate’s great, the Hayward is wonderful and the National Gallery is a delight. But not all art in London is big and overwhelming, lots of it smaller, more experimental, more intimate. That’s where the city’s smaller, commercial galleries come in. Want giants of nineteenth century art? Feminist icons? Experimental youngsters? Weird conceptualism, twisty abstraction? You can find all of it in the galleries, and all of it is free. So here are the smaller shows we’re most excited about this autumn, and if you can’t wait, here are the ten best shows you can see right now.
Tegan and Sara's 'High School' to premiere Oct. 14 on Amazon Freevee
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A trailer was released Friday for the upcoming drama series High School, whose first season is set to premiere on Amazon Freevee on Oct. 14. The show will depict the high school lives of Grammy-nominated recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin, with the series being based on the twins' best-selling memoir of the same name.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… One Hundred Masterpieces – Rijksmuseum
I became mesmerised by these 1-minute videos about Rembrandt’s paintings in the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. At the end of each you can just click to see the next so you can watch as many or as few as you have time for. The voice of the curator is so...
lonelyplanet.com
See the myths, monsters and mistakes on maps throughout history
These maps show off a unique history of how we chart the world © The Phantom Atlas by Edward Brooke-Hitching, Published by Simon & Schuster / Lawrence Ruderman Antique Maps. A new book has revealed numerous versions of the world not as it ever existed, but as it was thought to be. The Phantom Atlas, by Edward Brooke-Hitching explores map-making and mythology throughout history, showcasing a collection of antique maps and atlases that display erroneous cartography, with each illustration accompanied by the story behind it.
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter XIV
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study, by Sherwin Cody is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study, by Sherwin Cody is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here.
Two foiled smugglers, a VR old master, and Bruegel goes sketching – the week in art
Explore the excesses of Colombian carnaval, get real with Artemisia Gentileschi, see the unseen with Frank Auerbach and learn how a pipe not being a pipe still influences design today – all in your weekly dispatch
BBC
Artist carves magnificent mandala into Knowsley parkland
A huge mandala has been carved into parkland to show people "the realms of what art can be", its creator has said. The artwork, which covers an area the size of one-and-a-half football pitches, has been cut into Knowsley's Halewood Park by artist James Brunt. He said he wanted the...
A vision of 7 suns led a self-taught Ivoirian artist to draw the everyday and the holy
In 1948, the late Ivoirian artist Frédéric Bruly Bouabré had a vision that would change his life. On his way to work as a civil servant in the colonial navy in Dakar, then the capital of French West Africa, he said he saw "seven colored suns" creating a "circle of beauty around their 'mother-sun.' "
Exposing Muybridge review – fascinating portrait of ornery photography pioneer
It may be accident or design, but this documentary about one of the most influential photographers of the 19th century is being released just in time to resonate with a key detail in Jordan Peele’s new feature Nope. In the latter film, the Black siblings at the heart of the story claim their jockey ancestor was the man riding the horse in Eadweard Muybridge’s famous series of pictures of a racehorse galloping, a work commissioned by railroad baron Leland Stanford who wanted to know conclusively if at any point in a stride all four hooves leave the ground. Turns out it’s when the four legs are curled up towards each other, not when they’re fully extended, undermining the veracity of countless equine depictions from the centuries before 1878. That was the date that Muybridge finally succeeded in setting up a battery of 12 cameras with newfangled shutters at a Palo Alto racetrack (now part of Stanford University) that took the sequence of still photos that not only settled the matter of horses in motion but eventually led to the creation of cinematography via persistence-of-vision gadgets such as the zoopraxiscope.
Jean-Jacques Sempé Dies: ‘Little Nicholas’ Creator & Illustrator Was 89
Jean-Jacques Sempé, the French cartoonist best known for the Le Petit Nicolas (Little Nicholas) children’s books, died Thursday. He was 89. The mischievous schoolboy who is constantly getting into scrapes in and out of school but somehow always comes out on top was inspired by Sempé’s own childhood memories. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Sempé’s collaborations on the series with late Asterix co-creator René Goscinny sold millions of copies worldwide and have been adapted to the big screen on numerous occasions, especially in France. The latest production inspired by the works, Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre’s Little Nicholas – Happy as...
