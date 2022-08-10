ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Seminole County school bus app experiences technical issues on first day of school

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials said some families had trouble accessing their child’s school bus information online.

School transportation officials said there was a bug in the app called Traversa Ride 360.

Officials said early Wednesday that they think they have worked out the issue. By 7 a.m., the app was working fine for most.

They are urging parents to keep checking and trying Traversa Ride 360 for bus route info and real-time alerts.

Parents can also call the Seminole County Public Schools transportation department for bus stop information at 407-320-7547 and monitor SCPS’ Facebook page for updates and assistance.

More information on the Traversa Ride 360 app can be found here.

