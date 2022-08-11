ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trump repeatedly pleaded the Fifth in hours-long deposition for New York AG: Sources

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zj8o_0hBZ48LU00

Donald Trump on Wednesday repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against testifying against himself during a six-hour deposition as part of the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his family real estate business.

Trump and state Attorney General Letitia James have sparred in statements and on social media -- and, on Wednesday, they were face-to-face in a 16th-floor conference room in her office in New York City, seated across the table from one another as part of a court-ordered deposition in James' probe, which is in its final stages.

James herself began Trump's deposition, sources familiar said -- kicking off the hours-long exchange, including breaks.

Sources said the only question Trump answered was when Kevin Wallace, a lawyer in James' office who has been leading the investigation, asked his name. Otherwise he invoked the Fifth each time.

Trump also read into the record a statement that echoed one released by his office as the deposition began. He sat directly across from James as he accused her of political motivation. She did not react, the sources said.

MORE: 'Significant evidence' of alleged fraud in Trump business investigation, NY AG says

A spokesperson for James said later Wednesday that they would "not comment on specific details" but confirmed that during the deposition, "Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination."

A source with knowledge of the matter said that it is unlikely Trump will return for any additional questions.

In his emailed statement to reporters while he was in the deposition, Trump said, in part, "Under the advice of my counsel ... I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution."

He has previously suggested people who invoke Fifth Amendments protections are guilty, like "the mob." But he said in his statement during his deposition that his mind was changed by the onslaught of what he continued to cast as partisan probes.

His statement also included lengthy attacks on James' investigation, echoing his other attacks on her as "racist" and her work as part of a "Banana Republic."

In a brief post on social media after the deposition -- departing from that caustic criticism -- Trump said it was a "very professional meeting" and boasted of his "fantastic company with great assets."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183H44_0hBZ48LU00
Julia Nikhinson/AP - PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation.

Trump's attorney Alina Habba likewise called the deposition "professional" as she left the prosecutors' office.

"It was fine," Habba said. "It was actually very professional."

The office where Trump appeared is across the street from one of the Trump-branded buildings included in the civil investigation.

James has said her office uncovered evidence of potentially fraudulent conduct in the way the Trump Organization valued its real estate holdings when seeking loans and when asking for tax breaks.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

"My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!" he said in a statement on his social media outlet, Truth Social, not long before the deposition.

As Trump left Wednesday afternoon, his motorcade drove by a number of onlookers and he was seen waving from the window.

His mandated appearance in New York follows an escalation in a separate federal investigation into his handling of classified material. On Monday, the FBI searched his residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Wednesday's deposition, which had been delayed from July due to the death of Trump's ex-wife Ivana, came after a months-long court fight during which Trump was held in contempt as he fought the attorney general's subpoena.

Two of his grown children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, have already been deposed as part of the civil probe, sources said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1po1Ur_0hBZ48LU00
Julia Nikhinson/AP - PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation.

Trump argued unsuccessfully that he should not have to sit for a deposition while the Manhattan District Attorney's Office was conducting a parallel criminal investigation. While the Manhattan DA's case remains active, two senior prosecutors who had been leading it resigned earlier this year over the lack of an indictment.

Lawyers in James' office have said in court that their office is nearing a decision on an enforcement action.

Trump's deposition came one year to the day after former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation announcement following a different investigation by James.

Her spokesperson said Wednesday: "[She] will pursue the facts and the law wherever they may lead. Our investigation continues."

ABC News' Will Steakin contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr.
Person
Letitia James
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Ex-Trump White House lawyers take sides — against Trump

The day after the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its most recent public hearing, all eyes turned to Washington’s federal courts last Friday. Not only did a jury convict former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon of two counts of contempt of Congress on that day, but eagle-eyed observers also noticed another, more cooperative Trump World figure exiting the courthouse: Marc Short, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence.
POTUS
The Atlantic

What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana

The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Ag#Ny Ag
The Independent

Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president

One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

785K+
Followers
171K+
Post
440M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy