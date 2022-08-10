ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Officials to meet with driver who crashed into first responders in Florence County, killing paramedic, motorcycle driver

By Dennis Bright, Ben Hestad
 5 days ago

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect corrected information on the location of the crash.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist she was treating at the scene of a crash were killed Tuesday night in a series of events that unfolded in the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway.

Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, also of Florence, died after a vehicle crossed the median at a high rate of speed and hit several first responders who were working at the scene of the initial crash, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. The second crash happened about .2 miles away from the first one.

At least four people, including two law-enforcement officers, were among those who were hit by a car that drove into the crash scene, according to Florence County Emergency Medical Services, which posted about the incident on Facebook .

Authorities also have not released any information about the driver of the vehicle that hit the first responders. The initial crash involved two motorcycles and another car, authorities said.

The first responders were hit at about 9 p.m. while they were working at the scene of the first crash at South Cascade Avenue, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. He said a paramedic, a police officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper were among those who were hit.

The driver is a 71-year-old woman from Darlington, according to authorities. News13 is not naming her because she has not yet been charged with a crime. The driver will meet with Joye and the solicitor Thursday afternoon.

According to the Florence County EMS post, paramedics were “actively caring” for someone who was hurt in a crash when another vehicle drove through the crash scene and hit the first responders.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed by grief as we announce that two people died following this incident, including one of our paramedics,” the EMS post said.

Condolences from other first-responder agencies across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were already being offered online late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

“Horry County Fire Rescue extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to our #PublicSafetyPartners in Florence County for the pain they’re going through right now. You’re in our hearts!,” HCFR said in a Faceook post .

“Our thoughts and prayers go out tonight to all Florence County First Responders and their families. We are here for you, our brothers and sisters. God Bless and give you comfort,” Darlington County EMS posted .

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected by tonight’s tragedy. #florencestrong,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted .

Florence County Emergency Management described Weaver as a “friend and love one” in a post Wednesday afternoon.

“Sara was a dedicated employee and vital member of this community. Her smile lit up every room, she had a heart of gold and a kind soul that could not be matched,” the post said. “We are overcome with grief and sadness. Please continue to keep our Community and First Responders in your thoughts and prayers. We are overwhelmed with the messages of love and support for our First Responder Families.Thank you from the bottom of our Hearts.”

Messages of support also came in from out of state.

“Our prayers are with our brothers and sisters to our south during this difficult time,” Lumberton Rescue and EMS posted .

Some police and fire agencies simply posted the Florence County EMS logo on their pages to show support for their fellow first responders.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

