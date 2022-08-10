Hot (weather) fun was had at the Glastonbury Food Truck Festival

Visitors could ride a train around the festival, for fun or transportation. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

More than two dozen food vendors offered a wide variety of delicious, delectable treats at the Glastonbury Food Truck Festival, held a the Elks Lodge on Woodland Street in South Glastonbury over the weekend.

Hot and humid weather, tempered only briefly by clouds and light breezes, may have boosted beverage sales, but didn’t appear to stop foodies from sampling new, or long-time beloved tacos, sandwiches, ice cream, macaroni-and-cheese, corn-on-the-cob, and many more items being offered.

Kids activities, including a bounce house and carnival games, were also enjoyed by families, and many non-food vendors also made connections with the public.

For more information, visit “Glastonbury Food Truck Festival” on Facebook.