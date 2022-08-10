Read full article on original website
Shooting victim walks into Miami Valley Hospital; Police investigating
DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 5:51 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. >>Coroner IDs security guard killed in MVH shooting,...
‘There’s blood all out here;’ 1 man arrested after stabbing in Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — We are working to learn more about a stabbing that left a woman dead at the Wentworth Apartments Friday evening in Dayton. >>PREVIOUS STORY: “There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton. Montgomery County Dispatch confirms with News...
Fox 19
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in downtown crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati Sunday morning. Police say that Adams Sands, 45, died after a crash happened on 100 E. 8th Street around 2:30 a.m. Sands was driving a 2020 Polaris Slingshot south on Walnut...
OSHP: 3 dead after two-vehicle head-on collision in Clermont County
OSHP was called at 8:52 a.m. for a reported two-vehicle head-on crash at State Route 125 and South Bantam Road in Tate Township.
“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening. “Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request. Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around...
Fox 19
3 people die after head-on collision in Clermont County, troopers say
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Three people died after a head-on collision occurred in Clermont County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the call came in around 9 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash on Ohio -125 and South Bantam Road. OSP says that Deborah Mell, 66, was driving a...
Man found stabbed to death on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
At 4:53 a.m. Saturday morning, CPD and the Cincinnati firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing.
Fox 19
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
1017thepoint.com
RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"
(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
Do you recognize them? Public asked to help ID suspect in credit card theft
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card. The sheriff’s office said the man used a credit card without authorization from the owner on July 28 at a Speedway in Harrison Township.
1 dead, 1 critical following Harrison Twp. crash
The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger of the Prius was removed to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
1 adult, 3 juveniles in area hospitals following rollover crash in Darke County
MONROE TOWNSHIP — One woman and three juveniles are hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Darke County, according to a news release. >>2 adults, 3 juveniles taken to area hospitals after SUV crash in Darke County. Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded with rescue crews at 1:43...
1 dead, another in critical condition after crash involving two motorcycles in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — One person is dead after a crash in Middletown Friday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Yankee Road and Todhunter Road for a report of a crash involving two motorcycles around 2:20 a.m., according to the police department. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, one of...
WISH-TV
Chilling new details of shooting of Richmond police officer
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Formal criminal charges were filed Friday in Wednesday night’s shooting of a Richmond police officer. The charges include the attempted murder of officer Seara Burton, 28, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department. Police said Friday that Burton remained in extremely critical condition...
PD: Woman found dead, boy injured in Blue Ash
Approximately at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, Blue Ash officer Peter Bronner found an 8-year-old boy walking along Williamson Road with a severe leg injury.
Preliminary hearing for Middletown man charged with killing his uncle continued
Last week, at Fuller’s arraignment, his mother and Terry Fuller’s sister, Tina Fuller, said her son “snapped,” he was scared for his life and he was protecting his family.
Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'
RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
WKRC
Father of 5 killed in restaurant attack
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An attack at a Springdale restaurant turned deadly Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to BJ's Brewhouse on Princeton Pike just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who was hurt and bleeding. They found Paris Dismukes inside the restaurant and took him to UC West Chester...
1 dead from multiple stab wounds at BJ's Brewhouse in Springdale
According to court documents, Tolentino told police a witch told him "the other man was going to shoot him in the head with a gun so that was why he stabbed him."
KWQC
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered Hampton and the 6-year-old boy around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at a Marathon gas station, where they were called for a welfare check, WXIX reports.
