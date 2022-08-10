ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Fox 19

1 dead, 3 seriously injured in downtown crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati Sunday morning. Police say that Adams Sands, 45, died after a crash happened on 100 E. 8th Street around 2:30 a.m. Sands was driving a 2020 Polaris Slingshot south on Walnut...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"

(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
DAYTON, OH
WISH-TV

Chilling new details of shooting of Richmond police officer

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Formal criminal charges were filed Friday in Wednesday night’s shooting of a Richmond police officer. The charges include the attempted murder of officer Seara Burton, 28, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department. Police said Friday that Burton remained in extremely critical condition...
RICHMOND, IN
WTHR

Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'

RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
RICHMOND, IN
WKRC

Father of 5 killed in restaurant attack

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An attack at a Springdale restaurant turned deadly Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to BJ's Brewhouse on Princeton Pike just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who was hurt and bleeding. They found Paris Dismukes inside the restaurant and took him to UC West Chester...
SPRINGDALE, OH
KWQC

Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered Hampton and the 6-year-old boy around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at a Marathon gas station, where they were called for a welfare check, WXIX reports.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

