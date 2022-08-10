State police: 1 killed, 5 injured after bus overturns Tuesday on NJ Turnpike

New Jersey State Police say one person was killed, and five others were injured, after a bus overturned Tuesday night on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the southbound outer roadway in Woodbridge Township, near the Thomas Edison Service Area.

The outer roadway and service area ramp was closed at the time.

The bus was operated by Megabus. A spokesperson for the company says there were 19 passengers on board, as well as a driver. The bus was traveling from New York to Philadelphia. The driver was among those injured.

The name of the person who died was not immediately made available.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.