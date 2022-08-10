Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
What to Know: Potential Megaflood in California
How would California be impacted today by a catastrophic flooding event also known as an “ArkStorm” or megaflood?. New research from Science Advances suggest much higher rain rates and Sierra runoff potential due to a warming climate as noted by Dr. Daniel Swain’s research. The risk for...
californiapublic.com
Mask Mandate Debate: Bay Area Schools Decide Whether or Not to Bring Back Masks
As students around the Bay head back to school, every district has an extra decision to make about whether or not to make masks mandatory in class. Students in both the Franklin McKinley and Alum Rock school districts in San Jose will begin the year with masks, giving some parents a sense of relief.
californiapublic.com
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Set to Strike Monday
Mental health workers at Kaiser Permanente say it is likely they will strike. About 2,000 psychologists, therapists, counselors and social workers put Kaiser on notice Aug. 2 that they would strike in two weeks if demands weren’t met. The open-ended strike is set to start Monday at hospitals throughout...
californiapublic.com
Patients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital Open
Patients’ families and supporters of San Francisco’s Laguna Honda Hospital continued their fight to keep the facility open to hundreds of the city’s most vulnerable citizens. They held a rally Saturday. Organizers said they won a small victory when they got a pause in the transfers from...
californiapublic.com
Longtime San Francisco Club Worries Proposed Bike Lane May Hurt Business
A popular San Francisco club is worried that a suggestion to create a safer space for bicyclists could put a big dent in their business. Ramona Downey is one of the owners of rock club Bottom of the Hill, located in the San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. The club has played host to its fair share of celebrity bands including the Bay Area’s own Green Day.
