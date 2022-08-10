ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

What to Know: Potential Megaflood in California

How would California be impacted today by a catastrophic flooding event also known as an “ArkStorm” or megaflood?. New research from Science Advances suggest much higher rain rates and Sierra runoff potential due to a warming climate as noted by Dr. Daniel Swain’s research. The risk for...
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Set to Strike Monday

Mental health workers at Kaiser Permanente say it is likely they will strike. About 2,000 psychologists, therapists, counselors and social workers put Kaiser on notice Aug. 2 that they would strike in two weeks if demands weren’t met. The open-ended strike is set to start Monday at hospitals throughout...
Patients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital Open

Patients’ families and supporters of San Francisco’s Laguna Honda Hospital continued their fight to keep the facility open to hundreds of the city’s most vulnerable citizens. They held a rally Saturday. Organizers said they won a small victory when they got a pause in the transfers from...
Longtime San Francisco Club Worries Proposed Bike Lane May Hurt Business

A popular San Francisco club is worried that a suggestion to create a safer space for bicyclists could put a big dent in their business. Ramona Downey is one of the owners of rock club Bottom of the Hill, located in the San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. The club has played host to its fair share of celebrity bands including the Bay Area’s own Green Day.
