Two suspects who were involved in Tuesday’s raid on a methamphetamine production operation in Warren County were given an initial appearance in court Wednesday morning. Resident Richard Anthony Jordan Courtier (AJ), 32, was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl. Mr. Courtier also was found to have an outstanding warrant out of the state of Louisiana for vehicle and ID theft. He was found to have already been out on bond for another charge. He was denied bond by Judge James Jefferson in Warren County Justice Court.

1 DAY AGO