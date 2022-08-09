Read full article on original website
2 arrested after meth lab raid in Warren County
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after a raid at a methamphetamine production operation in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the two suspects, 32-year-old Richard Courtier and 73-year-old Linda Courtier, appeared in court on Wednesday. Richard has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, and Linda was charged with hindering […]
Man arrested in connection to several Warren County auto burglaries
A Vicksburg man is in custody in connection to a rash of auto burglaries in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says his office started investigating a string of auto burglaries in July. On Aug. 9, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Old Trace community south of Vicksburg. Upon arrival, they found Tylon Williams, 30, right after he broke into the vehicle.
Sheriff Martin Pace provides update on suspects involved in meth lab raid in Warren County
Two suspects who were involved in Tuesday’s raid on a methamphetamine production operation in Warren County were given an initial appearance in court Wednesday morning. Resident Richard Anthony Jordan Courtier (AJ), 32, was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl. Mr. Courtier also was found to have an outstanding warrant out of the state of Louisiana for vehicle and ID theft. He was found to have already been out on bond for another charge. He was denied bond by Judge James Jefferson in Warren County Justice Court.
Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest
Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, announced that a Hinds County jury reached the verdict for the woman who stabbed her fiancée in 2018. On June 21, 2018, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to the NorthPointe Apartments in reference...
Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man found with stolen, spray-painted F-150
Tuesday night, Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in the LeTourneau community when they noticed an unoccupied 1997 Ford F-150 parked near the public boat ramp. Sheriff Martin Pace said the vehicle had obviously been recently spray-painted. Deputies ran the car tag and a VIN...
Deputies arrest JPD officer months after grand jury indicts him
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson police officer is behind bars on a stolen weapons charge months after a grand jury indicted him. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed deputies arrested 28-year-old Jacques Brown Tuesday. A Hinds County grand jury indicted Brown six months earlier for possessing a stolen 9MM...
WCSO asks Eagle Lake residents to help stop auto burglaries
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of auto burglaries in the Eagle Lake community recently. On Thursday, Sheriff’s investigators took to social media to request the help of Eagle Lake residents to catch the perpetrator(s). Deputies are asking that any residents that have observed suspicious...
Former volunteer firefighter in Madison Parish arrested for simple arson
MADISON PARISH - A former volunteer firefighter was arrested for simple arson after allegedly igniting an abandoned mobile home in his neighborhood. Late in the evening of August 8, the Tallulah Fire Department responded to a reported mobile home fire. No one was injured, but fire investigators said "suspicious circumstances" led them to request the assistance of the SFM.
Woman found guilty in 2018 stabbing death of boyfriend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a woman was convicted in connection to the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Nakia Wilson was convicted by a jury on a second degree murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer. Police responded to The Trails at Northpointe Apartments in Jackson […]
Jackson police officer arrested for stolen pistol
A Jackson police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested for possession of a stolen firearm. 28-year-old Jacques Brown was arrested on Tuesday, six months after a grand jury indicted him for the stolen 9mm handgun. Brown continued to work for the police department until his arrest earlier this...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office thwarts attempted break-in at Bovina church
An attempted burglary was reported on Monday at a church in the Bovina community. Just after 7 a.m., Warren County Sherriff Martin Pace said, Sheriff Deputies responded to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Warriors Trail. Pace said a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the church was reported, and...
Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation. Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57. It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an...
Mississippi police officer arrested on stolen firearm charge
A Mississippi police officer has been arrested for having a stolen firearm. WAPT News in Jackson reports that Jackson police officer Jacquez Brown was arrested by officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm. A Jackson Police spokesperson said...
Jackson police investigating 86th homicide of 2022 after woman's body found behind church
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's 86th homicide of 2022 after finding the body of a woman behind a Jackson church Monday morning. Jackson police Chief Deputy Deric Hearn said 45-year-old Allena Allen was found shot to death behind Evangelist Temple Church on University Boulevard Monday morning.
Jackson man finds woman’s body while walking to work
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was found dead behind a building in the 700 block of University Boulevard in Jackson Monday morning. Police say the victim was 45-year-old Allena Allen, who had allegedly been shot. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn did not say what the...
Two hospitalized after man shoots another, crashes car after fleeing scene
Jackson police are investigating an aggravated assault that left two men hospitalized Thursday afternoon. Police said Marvin Warren, 37, shot a 39-year-old man once in the lower right side of the body after a dispute on the 3300 block of Revels Avenue. According to police, Warren fled the scene and...
JPD vehicle, school bus involved in crash on TV Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police car and a school bus were involved in a crash in Jackson on Thursday, August 11. The crash happened at TV Road and Robinson Road after 4:30 p.m. A WJTV 12 News crew saw a female police officer at the scene. A bus driver and one student were […]
Second arrest made in apartment complex murder
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said a second arrest has been made in a shooting death at an apartment complex. Charles Kirk, 18, was arrested at a home on Murrah Drive Tuesday. He is charged with the murder of Laquarrius Giles. Martravious Douglas is also charged with murder. Giles...
Woman injured in stabbing at Warren County apartments
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured in a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported a call was made to E-911 about the stabbing that happened around 10:00 p.m. at Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Warren County deputies responded and […]
