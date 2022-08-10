Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Pressure injury study hits at ‘misleading’ self-reported nursing home data
Nursing home operators have underreported the number of pressure injuries in Medicare residents by as much as 40%, said University of Chicago researchers, who have joined a push for less provider-reported data. Such underreporting makes the data unreliable, particularly for consumers using it to judge a facility’s quality, the authors...
McKnight's
Poll: Most vaccinated seniors plan to pursue updated COVID booster shots
New, variant-specific COVID-19 vaccines are expected to become available this fall, and many older Americans are keen on receiving them, a new study finds. Fully 61% of previously vaccinated seniors aged 50 years and older are “very likely” to pursue vaccination with the upgraded shots currently in development, they told pollsters from the University of Michigan. And 21% of people in this group said they are “somewhat likely” to do so.
McKnight's
Inaccurate pressure injury reporting compromises CMS safety ratings: study
Nursing home pressure injuries are widely underreported, casting doubt on a key measure of resident safety used in federal facility ratings, according to a new study from the University of Chicago. The researchers analyzed data for Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries who were nursing home residents between 2011 and 2017. Residents’ hospital...
McKnight's
Another state surpasses 10% nursing home closure rate
Sagging reimbursement, workforce shortages and the ongoing effects of COVID-19 are among the big reasons post-acute care provider Avantara announced the pending closure of its Armour, SD, nursing home Wednesday. Nursing facilities in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, Ipswich, Custer, Hudson, Sioux Falls, Huron, Madison, Mobridge, Tripp, Bryant, Rosholt also have...
McKnight's
The evolution of a pandemic
The COVID-19 virus continues to evolve. Not only have we used up a whole bunch of Greek letters during this pandemic, but we have extended variant names with suffixes, letters, numbers, and (maybe eventually) elvish. SARS-CoV-2 that we knew and hated early in 2020 has mutated repeatedly, to Delta, Omicron B.1.1.529, BA.1, BA1.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4, and now BA.5. And it’s not done.
