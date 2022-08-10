New, variant-specific COVID-19 vaccines are expected to become available this fall, and many older Americans are keen on receiving them, a new study finds. Fully 61% of previously vaccinated seniors aged 50 years and older are “very likely” to pursue vaccination with the upgraded shots currently in development, they told pollsters from the University of Michigan. And 21% of people in this group said they are “somewhat likely” to do so.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO