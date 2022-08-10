Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Leaves with injury
Guillorme was removed from Sunday's game against the Phillies with an apparent leg injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Guillorme delivered an RBI single and came around to score during the fourth inning, but he came up limping after running home from second base. Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is also banged up but took over at third base for Guillorme.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Won't start Wednesday
The Cardinals will skip Hudson's scheduled turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Rockies, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. St. Louis has a scheduled day off Monday and has decided to adjust the rotation. Hudson missed a couple weeks in July with a neck strain and has a 4.73 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB across 13.1 innings since returning from the injured list. The Cardinals will require a fifth starter next weekend in Arizona, and it remains to be seen if Hudson is called upon at that point.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down
Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jose Urena: Serves up three homers in loss
Urena (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. Urena allowed multiple home runs for the second straight start. Emmanuel Rivera tagged him for a pair of solo shots while Josh Rojas added a two-run blast to account for the four runs on his line. Urena hasn't shown much over his last five outings, yielding 25 runs (21 earned) across 24.1 innings. He has a 4.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 27:26 K:BB through 50.2 innings in 12 outings (eight starts) between the Rockies and the Brewers this year. Urena is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Giants next week.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Out of Sunday's lineup
Trevino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox. Trevino started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for the finale after going 3-for-8 with a strikeout. Kyle Higashioka will step in behind the plate and bat eighth Sunday.
CBS Sports
Royals' MJ Melendez: Late scratch Sunday
Melendez was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Dodgers for undisclosed reasons. The 23-year-old was slated to start in left field and bat leadoff, but he was instead scratched from the lineup about an hour before first pitch. It's unclear if Melendez is dealing with an injury or if manager Mike Matheny simply opted for a late lineup change. Nate Eaton has entered the starting nine in Melendez's place.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Back in minors
Rivas was returned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports. Rivas was called up as the 27th man for Thursday's Field of Dreams Game against the Reds, but he'll head back to the minors following the matchup. Over 16 games in Iowa this year, he's slashed .344/.394/.508 with a home run, 11 runs and eight RBI.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to sit with hand issue
Mountcastle (hand) isn't expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Rays due to a left hand injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. The 24-year-old was struck by a pitch on the left hand during the ninth inning of Saturday's victory and is dealing with some soreness and swelling. It doesn't sound as though the injury is a serious concern, so Mountcastle should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
CBS Sports
Braves' Bryce Elder: Optioned after dominant start
Elder was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after striking out 10 across seven innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Sunday. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks. The 23-year-old was called up during Saturday's doubleheader and made a spot start Sunday for Atlanta, and the rookie...
CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Out of Friday's lineup
Dozier is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers. Dozier has a .479 OPS through nine games in August and will head to the bench for Friday's series opener. Michael Massey will enter the lineup at second base, which pushes Nicky Lopez to shortstop and Bobby Witt to the hot corner.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Suffers sprained wrist
Robert left Friday's game against the Tigers with a sprained left wrist, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. X-rays were negative, so Robert appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario, but it's still possible he misses time. That would be a big blow to the White Sox, who remain in the thick of a playoff race, as Robert increased his slash line to .301/.336/.454 with a pair of hits prior to the injury.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Pulled with injury
Knebel was removed from Sunday's game game against the Mets with an apparent injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Knebel walked two batters threw only five of 14 pitches for strikes in one-third of an inning before exiting with an athletic trainer. The veteran right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Remains out of lineup
Alfaro (knee) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Nationals. Alfaro will miss a third straight game after he hurt his right knee in Monday's loss to the Giants. He's expected to sit for one more game before returning to start behind the plate Sunday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in Friday's series opener.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Still not starting
Alfaro (knee) isn't starting Saturday against the Nationals. Alfaro sustained a right knee injury during Monday's loss to the Giants and will officially be held out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. However, he expects to start behind the dish during Sunday's series finale in Washington, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Austin Nola is starting behind the plate and batting ninth once again.
CBS Sports
Giants' J.D. Davis: Steps out of lineup
Davis is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Davis has a .308/.400/.654 slash line with three home runs, four RBI and four runs in eight games since being acquired by the Giants, and he'll take a seat Sunday for the second time in the past three contests. Wilmer Flores will start at the hot corner in the series finale versus Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Braves' Mike Soroka: Slated to begin rehab assignment
Soroka (Achilles) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Rome on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Soroka resumed facing hitters in early July, but his recovery process was slowed when he was hit in the knee by a comebacker while pitching in live batting practice. The right-hander will likely require a fairly lengthy rehab assignment and isn't expected to rejoin the major-league club until at least September.
CBS Sports
Braves' Kyle Wright: Battling arm fatigue
Wright (arm) is dealing with right arm fatigue and won't start in the first three games of the upcoming series against the Mets, which begins Monday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Wright allowed one earned run across six innings during his previous start Aug. 10 in Boston, and...
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Showing consistent power
Pasquantino went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the White Sox. Pasquantino continued his recent power surge, taking Dylan Cease yard in the second inning to tally his third homer in his last four games. He has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 starts, maintaining a .324 average with five RBI and four runs scored in that span. After taking some time to adjust to the big-league level, Pasquantino has six homers across 162 plate appearances and a .246/.333/.408 line.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Bligh Madris: Heads back to bench
Madris will sit Friday against the Giants. Madris briefly appeared to be stepping into a starting role, but that's less clear now, as he's been on the bench for three of the last four games. His .190/.253/.286 slash line in 91 trips to the plate this season certainly doesn't look like starting material.
