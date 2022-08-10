Read full article on original website
Seagen loses arbitration against Daiichi Sankyo over drug technology
(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Seagen Inc said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo over an agreement between the two companies for using its drug technology. The companies have been locked in a legal battle over patents on Daiichi and AstraZeneca Plc’s breast-cancer drug Enhertu,...
Explainer-How China manages refined fuel exports
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's refined fuel exports are likely to sink in 2022 to the lowest in seven years as the country seeks to maintain ample domestic supplies while refinery output posts a rare decline.
Novartis says lung cancer drug canakinumab failed phase III trial
ZURICH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) said on Monday its canakinumab drug to help treat non-small cell lung cancer failed a phase III trial. The drug, used as an adjuvant treatment, did not meet its primary endpoint of disease-free survival, the Swiss company said.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity
The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.
Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag on
HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
Analysts: Inflation Reduction Act not likely to curb inflation
The jury is out on whether the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and sent to President Biden will actually reduce inflation. The bill could lower the cost of certain prescription drugs for the elderly and reduce energy prices. But with inflation raging near its highest level in four decades, the legislation won’t directly address some of the main drivers of surging prices — from gas and food to rents and restaurant meals. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office concluded that the changes would have a “negligible” impact on inflation this year and next.
First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port
KYIV (Reuters) -The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said. “The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov...
Thai GDP notches fastest growth in a year on eased COVID curbs
BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as eased COVID-19 restrictions boosted activity and tourism, reinforcing views that more rate hikes will be needed to curb inflationary pressures.
Asian shares mixed after China cuts key rate, Japan GDP up
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China’s central bank cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy picked up momentum in the last quarter. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok fell. U.S. futures edged lower early Monday, while oil prices declined. The People’s Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and injected an extra 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in lending markets after government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened. Beijing is aiming to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power.
SK Hynix to break ground on new U.S. chip packaging plant early next year -sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -South Korea’s SK Hynix aims to select a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and break ground there around the first quarter of next year, two people familiar with the matter said, helping the United States to compete as China pours money into the burgeoning sector.
U.S. allows Delta to temporarily cut some New York, Washington flights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines can temporarily cut some flights at New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday. The FAA said as a condition of approval Delta “should offer customers a refund or...
