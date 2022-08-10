The jury is out on whether the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and sent to President Biden will actually reduce inflation. The bill could lower the cost of certain prescription drugs for the elderly and reduce energy prices. But with inflation raging near its highest level in four decades, the legislation won’t directly address some of the main drivers of surging prices — from gas and food to rents and restaurant meals. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office concluded that the changes would have a “negligible” impact on inflation this year and next.

