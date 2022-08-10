ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
srnnews.com

Seagen loses arbitration against Daiichi Sankyo over drug technology

(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Seagen Inc said on Friday an arbitrator had ruled in favor of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo over an agreement between the two companies for using its drug technology. The companies have been locked in a legal battle over patents on Daiichi and AstraZeneca Plc’s breast-cancer drug Enhertu,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Upasana Singh
srnnews.com

Analysts: Inflation Reduction Act not likely to curb inflation

The jury is out on whether the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and sent to President Biden will actually reduce inflation. The bill could lower the cost of certain prescription drugs for the elderly and reduce energy prices. But with inflation raging near its highest level in four decades, the legislation won’t directly address some of the main drivers of surging prices — from gas and food to rents and restaurant meals. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office concluded that the changes would have a “negligible” impact on inflation this year and next.
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port

KYIV (Reuters) -The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said. “The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A2 Milk#Nestle Sa#Dairy Foods#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Bubs Australia Ltd#Kendamil#Danone Sa#Swiss
The Associated Press

Asian shares mixed after China cuts key rate, Japan GDP up

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China’s central bank cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy picked up momentum in the last quarter. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok fell. U.S. futures edged lower early Monday, while oil prices declined. The People’s Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and injected an extra 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in lending markets after government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened. Beijing is aiming to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power.
ECONOMY
srnnews.com

U.S. allows Delta to temporarily cut some New York, Washington flights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines can temporarily cut some flights at New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday. The FAA said as a condition of approval Delta “should offer customers a refund or...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy