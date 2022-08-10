Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene Adams
8newsnow.com
Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while this incident is being investigated.
airlive.net
A loud noise has caused panic at Las Vegas Airport this morning, passengers walked through the security gates
Las Vegas police said reports of a shooting at an international airport terminal were unfounded after a loud noise sent crowds running for cover. “Reports of a shooting Sunday morning at Harry Reid International Airport are unfounded,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted. “The noise is believed to...
SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs
The Southern Nevada Health District's East Las Vegas location will be closed starting Monday because of repairs needed to the water line. Because of the repairs, the location may be closed longer.
LVMPD takes man who was hiding underneath semi truck to detention center
Las Vegas police said that a 'suicidal male' was hiding underneath a semi truck with a handgun Sunday morning. Police said they deescalated the situation and was able to take the man to CCDC.
50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines Dead In Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Las Vegas authorities state that a fatal motor vehicle accident took place on the Las Vegas Strip when one car collided with another. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines, was killed. The speed limit in the area is 30 mph, and the driver of the offending vehicle,...
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
1 Person Dead After Hit And Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official records state that the police received a 911 call regarding a person who had been hit on East Tropicana Avenue near Morris Street At 11:15 AM on Thursday. The victim of the hit-and-run accident, a woman, succumbed to the injuries she had sustained and died. Upon investigation and utilizing...
2 LVMPD officers go above and beyond on the Las Vegas Strip
Three lives were changed for the better after a patrol shift on one of the pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip.
La Bonita Supermarket remains closed a year after partial collapse
It's been a year since the front of La Bonita Supermarket came crashing down, and there are few signs that it will be reopening any time soon.
Las Vegas driver stopped by LVMPD near Steve Schorr Elementary
One driver was stopped by LVMPD near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department encourages drivers to obey signs, especially in school zones.
Fox5 KVVU
Chaos and flight delays at Las Vegas airport after ‘unfounded’ reports of active shooter causes ‘stampede’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several flights were delayed at Harry Reid International Airport early Sunday morning after security checkpoints were compromised by panicked travelers. It happened after a stampede broke out, when false reports of a shooting quickly spread, according to police. Airport officials and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
Man sues Las Vegas grocery store after storefront partially collapses
A man filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas district court Thursday after he said he was injured when part of a grocery store collapsed onto him, court documents said.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Driver in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash was accelerating at 78 mph
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused of DUI in a deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday was accelerating at 78 miles per hour just before colliding with another car, according to an arrest report. Jamara Williams, 38, is facing several charges in connection with Thursday's collision...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
tornadopix.com
Find out which upholstery furniture manufacturers in Las Vegas market are feeling good about the future
LAS VEGAS – Despite the threat of a recession and ongoing challenges caused by COVID as well as a readjustment of inventory, several furniture manufacturers in the Las Vegas summer market have brought a new product to their showrooms, adding that they are optimistic about the next six months and positioning their businesses to meet demand prospective buyer.
1 Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
A two-vehicle crash was reported by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on early Thursday in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. According to the evidence found by the surveillance video and witnesses at the scene, a 2019 Nissan Versa halted, facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of the intersection with Resorts World.
Motorcyclist injured after crash in west Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist near Fort. Apache Road and Sahara Avenue.
jammin1057.com
Grand Opening: Pier 88 Unveils New Location In Las Vegas
A brand new seafood boil restaurant opened another location in the southwest Vegas Valley. Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar offers freshly caught seafood boil with homemade Louisiana style seasoning, such as Cajun, Lemon Pepper, and Garlic Butter, according to its website. My favorite is their 88 seasoning, which is a combination of all of the seasonings.
Fox5 KVVU
Apartment tenants seek solution from property management after flooding damages units
Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect in custody. Two LVMPD officers are recovering from injuries after a carjacking turned into a police pursuit, that involved a shooting. Puddles form in CCSD classrooms after storms. Updated: 11 hours ago. After monsoon storms, a Las Vegas elementary school...
Driver was going 78 mph down Las Vegas Strip before fatal crash: police
A suspected impaired driver was traveling nearly 80 mph down the Las Vegas Strip when she collided with another car, killing its driver, Las Vegas Metro police said.
