Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while this incident is being investigated.
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
Fox5 KVVU

Chaos and flight delays at Las Vegas airport after ‘unfounded’ reports of active shooter causes ‘stampede’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several flights were delayed at Harry Reid International Airport early Sunday morning after security checkpoints were compromised by panicked travelers. It happened after a stampede broke out, when false reports of a shooting quickly spread, according to police. Airport officials and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
tornadopix.com

Find out which upholstery furniture manufacturers in Las Vegas market are feeling good about the future

LAS VEGAS – Despite the threat of a recession and ongoing challenges caused by COVID as well as a readjustment of inventory, several furniture manufacturers in the Las Vegas summer market have brought a new product to their showrooms, adding that they are optimistic about the next six months and positioning their businesses to meet demand prospective buyer.
jammin1057.com

Grand Opening: Pier 88 Unveils New Location In Las Vegas

A brand new seafood boil restaurant opened another location in the southwest Vegas Valley. Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar offers freshly caught seafood boil with homemade Louisiana style seasoning, such as Cajun, Lemon Pepper, and Garlic Butter, according to its website. My favorite is their 88 seasoning, which is a combination of all of the seasonings.
