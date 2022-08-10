Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Mariners To Host Kenosha In NLFL Semifinal Playoffs
Tonight in local semi-pro football, the Manitowoc County Mariners play host to the Kenosha Cougars in the semifinal round of the Northern Lights Football League. Kickoff time is 6:00 p.m. this evening (August 13th) at Ron Rubick Municipal Field. The Mariners enter play with the #3 seed while the visitors...
northwoodsleague.com
Kingfish Fall to Kalamazoo in Penultimate Contest
Kenosha scored their lone run in the first off of a Nick Iannantone sacrifice fly that plated Zack Carinci to make it 1-0. Kenosha’s lead held until the fourth when Casen Taggert scored on a wild pitch to even the score. Kalamazoo took the lead in the fifth when 2021 Kingfish Vince Bianchina scored on an error.
northwoodsleague.com
Rockers Fall on Road to Chinooks in 2022 Regular Season Finale
Green Bay closes out 2022 season with road losses to Lakeshore. Mequon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks in a doubleheader Saturday night 14-8 and 5-1 Kapco Park to close out the 2022 regular season. The Rockers finish the 2022 season 30-42 and 20-16 in the...
CBS 58
Andrew McCutchen picks up the tab at Garfield's 502 in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This one's on Cutch!. Andrew McCutchen has picked up the tab over at Garfield's 502 in Milwaukee. The Crew continues their "This One's On Me" tour by picking up tabs at local bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area as a token of appreciation for their fans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stoughtonnews.com
Girls golf: Izzi Stricker, Waunakee top Stoughton in opener
Izzi Stricker and the Waunakee girls golf team topped Stoughton 169-225 in a season-opening Badger East Conference dual on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Coachman’s Golf Resort. Stricker and Jordan Shipshock led the Warriors with 5-over-par 40s. Sam Austin finished with a 49 for the Vikings. Austin collected one par to go along with three bogeys.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Stabbed In The Throat At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources told us a suspect stabbed a victim during a robbery attempt at the Walgreens at Auburn and Central this morning. Unknown if the robbery was to the business, or to a citizen.
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
milwaukeecourieronline.com
It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall
I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
CBS 58
Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
Golf attraction Luxe Golf Bays opens at Ballpark Commons in Franklin
Luxe Golf Bays, a high-tech driving range and beer garden, is officially open at Ballpark Commons in Franklin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Local Pizza Joint Shuts Down Tonight, Disorderly Situation Being Reported As Cause
Where at: 6240 Mulford Village Dr/Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria. At approximately 7:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to 6240 Mulford Village Drive, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, for reports of a possible battery victim and a person possibly pepper sprayed for being disorderly. No one was transported by ambulance, so...
shepherdexpress.com
Historic Highway 41’s Memorable Stretch of Commerce
Historic Highway 41 was constructed in 1926 as the major North-South highway between Chicago and Milwaukee. This was the original route between the two cities until Interstate 94 was constructed in the mid ‘60s. Worth noting is U.S. Highway 41 runs from Miami, Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It winds its way through the Everglades of Florida, into Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
WISN
Kenosha kid featured in Times Square
KENOSHA, Wis. — Every year, the National Down Syndrome Society shares a video presentation in Times Square. The video highlights roughly 500 people with Down syndrome from all over the United States. The goal, according to the National Down Syndrome Society, is to promote value, acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome.
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Kenosha, man facing $4K in littering fines
Kenosha police slapped a man with $4,300 in fines after they say he put up anti-Semetic flyers on vehicle windshields, driveways and walkways.
CBS 58
Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder expected tonight into Saturday
Lingering dry air from a nearby high pressure system has been keeping the steady light rain to our west so far today. A few of these showers may sneak into western counties as we progress through the afternoon, but overall the area of rain is expected to fizzled out by sunset.
CBS 58
Meet June, a beagle pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, to introduce us to June, a beagle pup available for adoption. June is from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. Oatman also talked about how people can support the humane society. CLICK HERE for more.
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?
There are many reasons why Milwaukee is the most popular city to visit in the Midwest. First, Milwaukee is known for its great beer and breweries. In fact, Milwaukee is home to some of the best beer in the world. Second, Milwaukee is a very friendly city and people are always willing to help you out or show you around. Third, Milwaukee has a lot of great attractions, including the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Calatrava Bridge, and the Milwaukee County Zoo. Finally, Milwaukee is a great city for shopping and dining, with many unique shops and restaurants to choose from. No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to do in Milwaukee!
Comments / 0