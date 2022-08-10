ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

seehafernews.com

Mariners To Host Kenosha In NLFL Semifinal Playoffs

Tonight in local semi-pro football, the Manitowoc County Mariners play host to the Kenosha Cougars in the semifinal round of the Northern Lights Football League. Kickoff time is 6:00 p.m. this evening (August 13th) at Ron Rubick Municipal Field. The Mariners enter play with the #3 seed while the visitors...
KENOSHA, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Kingfish Fall to Kalamazoo in Penultimate Contest

Kenosha scored their lone run in the first off of a Nick Iannantone sacrifice fly that plated Zack Carinci to make it 1-0. Kenosha’s lead held until the fourth when Casen Taggert scored on a wild pitch to even the score. Kalamazoo took the lead in the fifth when 2021 Kingfish Vince Bianchina scored on an error.
KALAMAZOO, MI
northwoodsleague.com

Rockers Fall on Road to Chinooks in 2022 Regular Season Finale

Green Bay closes out 2022 season with road losses to Lakeshore. Mequon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks in a doubleheader Saturday night 14-8 and 5-1 Kapco Park to close out the 2022 regular season. The Rockers finish the 2022 season 30-42 and 20-16 in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

Andrew McCutchen picks up the tab at Garfield's 502 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This one's on Cutch!. Andrew McCutchen has picked up the tab over at Garfield's 502 in Milwaukee. The Crew continues their "This One's On Me" tour by picking up tabs at local bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area as a token of appreciation for their fans.
MILWAUKEE, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Girls golf: Izzi Stricker, Waunakee top Stoughton in opener

Izzi Stricker and the Waunakee girls golf team topped Stoughton 169-225 in a season-opening Badger East Conference dual on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Coachman’s Golf Resort. Stricker and Jordan Shipshock led the Warriors with 5-over-par 40s. Sam Austin finished with a 49 for the Vikings. Austin collected one par to go along with three bogeys.
WAUNAKEE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Victim Stabbed In The Throat At A Local Business

Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources told us a suspect stabbed a victim during a robbery attempt at the Walgreens at Auburn and Central this morning. Unknown if the robbery was to the business, or to a citizen.
ROCKFORD, IL
milwaukeecourieronline.com

It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall

I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
WEST ALLIS, WI
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
CHICAGO, IL
shepherdexpress.com

Historic Highway 41’s Memorable Stretch of Commerce

Historic Highway 41 was constructed in 1926 as the major North-South highway between Chicago and Milwaukee. This was the original route between the two cities until Interstate 94 was constructed in the mid ‘60s. Worth noting is U.S. Highway 41 runs from Miami, Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It winds its way through the Everglades of Florida, into Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Kenosha kid featured in Times Square

KENOSHA, Wis. — Every year, the National Down Syndrome Society shares a video presentation in Times Square. The video highlights roughly 500 people with Down syndrome from all over the United States. The goal, according to the National Down Syndrome Society, is to promote value, acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome.
KENOSHA, WI
Foodie Traveler

Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?

There are many reasons why Milwaukee is the most popular city to visit in the Midwest. First, Milwaukee is known for its great beer and breweries. In fact, Milwaukee is home to some of the best beer in the world. Second, Milwaukee is a very friendly city and people are always willing to help you out or show you around. Third, Milwaukee has a lot of great attractions, including the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Calatrava Bridge, and the Milwaukee County Zoo. Finally, Milwaukee is a great city for shopping and dining, with many unique shops and restaurants to choose from. No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to do in Milwaukee!
MILWAUKEE, WI

