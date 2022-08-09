Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love
The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
How to avoid paying checked baggage fees on your next flight
Unfortunately for passengers, checked baggage fees have become an expected part of flying. Here are five tips for avoiding checked baggage fees on your next flight.
FOXBusiness
Fall airline tickets to be 40% cheaper than peak summer prices
Airline tickets are expected to cool off from peak summer prices with some fall domestic trips down more than $200, according to travel website Hopper. Demand for flights and hotels typically slows down around August as the summer travel season winds down. As a result, price drops are common to help drive bookings during what's known as "shoulder season."
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
A woman was banned from boarding a Southwest flight for causing 'disruption.' She says she was defending a passenger being 'slut-shamed.'
A woman said she was taken off a Southwest Airlines flight on Monday. Melinna Bobadilla said she was defending a woman who was "slut-shamed" for wearing a tank top. Southwest Airlines said they denied boarding to the passenger for "continued disruptive behavior." A woman said she was banned from boarding...
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Airfare Could Drop 25% in August — Time To Make Travel Plans?
Airfares may be set to drop to 2019 levels, according to the third-quarter travel index from Hopper. The online booking platform reported that the average domestic airfare is set to drop to $286...
boardingarea.com
Miles and Points On Sale — August 12 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
The Best Airlines That Allow You To Fly With Your Pets On Board
Are you planning on going on a family holiday with your furry friends? First check which airlines allow your pet on board, and what are the requirements.
PETS・
Thrillist
You Can Get 80% Off Flights on Frontier Today and Today Only
Like almost everything else right now, flight prices have spiked this summer. But one budget-friendly carrier is hosting a massive, one-day sale so you can book a flight without breaking the bank. Frontier Airlines is slashing prices on fares across the US when you lock down your travel today with...
travelawaits.com
Save Big On Flights And Hotels And Earn Cashback With WayAway
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve heard of cheaper flights, you’ve heard of getting cashback — now there’s a service that combines the best of both worlds! Not only can WayAway help travelers easily find cheap airline tickets, but the travel price comparison service also offers cashback on travel purchases.
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
Qantas Airlines’ reputation has gotten pummeled by flight cancellations and the CEO’s house was just egged
The world’s third-oldest airline is leading in Australian domestic flight cancellations, and consumers aren’t happy.
British Airways could suspend sale of long-haul flights from major airport amid flight chaos
SUMMER holidays to far-flung destinations are in jeopardy as British Airways is considering suspending long-haul flights, it was reported last night. The airline may be forced to pause the sale of flights to destinations such as New York, threatening to worsen disruption to Brits’ holidays. BA announced on Tuesday...
Delta SkyMiles Reserve Amex review: A credit card for elite Delta flyers
The Delta Reserve card from American Express is ideal for devoted Delta flyers who want access to high-end Delta perks such as lounge access and upgrades.
