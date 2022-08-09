(CNN) — People who often nap have a greater chance of developing high blood pressure and having a stroke, a large new study has found. "This may be because, although taking a nap itself is not harmful, many people who take naps may do so because of poor sleep at night. Poor sleep at night is associated with poorer health, and naps are not enough to make up for that," said clinical psychologist Michael Grandner in a statement. Grandner directs the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic at the Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona, and was not involved in the study.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 18 DAYS AGO