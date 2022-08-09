Read full article on original website
Related
Reduce dementia risk with these food and activity choices
(CNN) — Eating more natural, unprocessed food, keeping active and having a good social life are all ways you can fight off dementia as you age, according to two new studies published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. One study investigated how physical...
Medical News Today
Drinking just 3 cans of beer a week may be linked to cognitive decline
A large observational study finds associations between moderate drinking, markers of iron accumulation in the brain, and cognitive decline. The study found that having just three cans of beer a week is linked to having higher levels of iron stored in the brain. Accumulation of iron is also associated with...
Simple item added to diet could slash dementia risk, study suggests
EATING a lot of a certain berry could help starve off dementia, experts have claimed. Strawberries, the nation's most loved fruit, have been found to protect the brain from dementia by reducing inflammation. Researchers found that adults over 65 years old who regularly ate the berry had fewer abnormal tau...
Eating lots of highly processed food is linked to faster cognitive decline, research finds
Eating highly processed foods like instant noodles, sugary drinks or frozen meals may be linked to a faster rate of cognitive decline. That's according to new research presented Monday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego. The study examined the diets and cognition of more than 10,000 middle-aged and older adults in Brazil.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cognitive decline can be avoided with simple everyday exercises, new study suggests
While scientists have always recommended physical activity to keep the brain healthy, research now shows regular stretching and motion exercises can help older people with mild memory troubles. Researchers at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine recruited 300 adults with mild cognitive decline to do aerobic and stretching-and-balance exercises....
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
MedicalXpress
Study explores the effects of eating dark chocolate on the brain
Eating chocolate is typically discouraged by nutritionists, as it is can be high in calories, fat and sugar. Cocoa, however, chocolate's primary ingredient derived from the seed of the cacao plant, has been found to have numerous qualities that could be beneficial for both the body and mind. Most notably,...
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
These 8 things could age your brain by 3 years, according to new research
Certain aspects of our risk for dementia are genetic. But each year, we're discovering more about little lifestyle factors that can make a big difference in our cognitive sharpness throughout the lifespan. Alzheimer's disease (the most common form of dementia) is already one of the top 10 causes of death...
Ten minutes of self-reflection a day can cut your risk of developing Alzheimer's, study suggests
Older people who regularly evaluate their thoughts, feelings and behaviour may be less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study. Just ten minutes of self-reflection every day could lead to significantly better cognition and brain health, researchers found. While there is currently no cure for dementia, experts...
Drinking green tea can improve blood sugar and gut health, small study suggests
Green tea may benefit both healthy people and people with metabolic syndrome by lowering blood sugar and reducing inflammation, researchers found.
MedicalXpress
Effect of keto and Mediterranean diets on glucose control compared
While the keto and Mediterranean diets both can help people manage diabetes, the Mediterranean diet appears easier to maintain, according to a study recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Christopher D. Gardner, Ph.D., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues performed a small randomized, crossover trial to...
Healthline
How to Reverse Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease occurs when an excess amount of fat is present in your liver. This can be due to several underlying conditions such as:. Lifestyle factors, including a high fat diet and a sedentary lifestyle, can increase your risk of fatty liver disease. While the outlook for people with...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Shows Only 1 in 5 People in the United States Have Optimal Heart Health
Study finds that only 19.6% of US adults have high cardiovascular health, whereas 62.5% have moderate health and 17.9% have low. A new study found that approximately 80% of people in the United States have low to moderate cardiovascular health, based on the American Heart Association (AHA)’s new Life’s Essential 8 checklist, according to Circulation, an AHA peer-reviewed journal.
Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure and stroke, study finds
(CNN) — People who often nap have a greater chance of developing high blood pressure and having a stroke, a large new study has found. "This may be because, although taking a nap itself is not harmful, many people who take naps may do so because of poor sleep at night. Poor sleep at night is associated with poorer health, and naps are not enough to make up for that," said clinical psychologist Michael Grandner in a statement. Grandner directs the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic at the Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona, and was not involved in the study.
J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year
Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the U.S. and Canada amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it had caused cancer. Talc will be replaced by cornstarch, the company said. The company has faced thousands of lawsuits alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs. J&J insists, and the overwhelming majority of medical research on talc indicates, that the talc baby powder is safe and doesn’t cause cancer.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Can People With Diabetes Take Berberine?
If you’ve heard about berberine, you might know that it’s a supplement that is sometimes touted as a way to help manage type 2 diabetes. But does it really work? And should you stop taking your diabetes medication and start taking berberine? Read on to learn more. What...
Healthline
Stretching May Help Slow Cognitive Decline as Well as Aerobic Exercise
New data suggests regular stretching, balance, and range-of-motion exercises may be as beneficial as aerobic exercises in slowing down mild cognitive decline. Researchers say the new data makes using physical activity to slow mild cognitive decline more accessible. Other experts say these types of movements have other physical health benefits.
ScienceBlog.com
Dietary salt substitutes lower risk of heart attack/stroke and death
Dietary salt substitutes lower the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death from all causes and cardiovascular disease, finds a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. The beneficial effects of these substitutes are likely to apply to people all around the world, say...
Healthline
Do Zinc Carnosine Supplements Help With GERD Symptoms?
Gastroesophageal reflux disease, more commonly referred to as GERD, is a digestive disorder is. sustained bouts of acid reflux. , such as heartburn, nausea, and chest pain, it’s possible that you’re dealing with GERD. To reduce the frequency of GERD symptoms, a healthcare professional may recommend. , such...
Comments / 0