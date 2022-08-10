ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester man killed in shooting, 3rd homicide victim in last 3 days

By James Battaglia, Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city resident was shot and killed on Roycroft Drive late Tuesday night, marking the city’s third homicide in the last three days.

According to officials, officers were led to the 300 block of Roycroft Drive around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

There, they found Kenneth Johnshon, 26, with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Johnson was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after. No other information is available at this time, officials say, as “it is still a very active investigation.”

Since the death of a 68-year-old man who was attacked at a homeless shelter on Sunday, Rochester has seen as many homicides as days past. That includes the death of a 16-year-old boy identified as Jaquise Davis. He was fatally shot and killed late Monday night on Pennsylvania Avenue.

16-year-old boy killed in Rochester shooting on Pennsylvania Ave.

Growing gun violence has claimed the lives of 47 people this year, just two less compared to this period in 2021 when the city recorded the highest homicide total in its history .

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans addressed the community following the shooting death of Davis.

“We cannot have people congregating at 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock in the morning, thinking they can do whatever the heck they want in the city of Rochester, endangering neighbors and innocent people,” Evans said. “Not going to tolerate it.”

The mayor’s gun violence emergency order declaration was issued 20 days ago. Since then, there have been a total of six deaths as a result of stabbings or shootings.

In a bid to target violent hot spots in the city, his administration vouched to work with local business owners to ensure they are not playing into the crime trend. If they refuse to “start a conversation,” the business will be at risk of a turn to the State Supreme Court to fast-track a closure.

“Prevention, intervention, and suppression”: Evans provides update on gun violence order

The Rochester Police Major Crimes Unit is actively working to determine what led to Tuesday’s Roycroft Drive shooting. Anyone with additional details is asked to call 911.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

WHEC TV-10

Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

