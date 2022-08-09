Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."
"These are the actions of a failed governor who is desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn’t fixed the grid." Democrat candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
These billionaires are all backing Texas Gov Abbott
Greg Abbott is currently in a race with Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke for Texas Governor. Not only are they competing in the polls, but also for campaign funds. Last month it was revealed that Beto had broken fundraising records and had accumulated $40 million in funds, $4 million more than Abbott.
ACLU wants US border officials to stop helping Abbott remove illegal immigrants
The nation’s largest civil rights organization is pressuring the Biden administration to bar federal law enforcement at the southern border from working with Texas troopers as the state attempts to return illegal immigrants to Mexico. The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday told the Department of Homeland Security it...
This Large Group of Texans are Against Governor Abbott
One woman, Nancy Thompson, had it with the law she was forced to live with. Before the school year, she had to send her child to school wearing a mask, a KN95 mask since that was the school requirement.
Opinion: Beto O'Rourke's Campaign to Defeat Abbott Is Gaining Steam
O'Rourke is banking on a blue wave in Texas that will help him to victory, and he has been crisscrossing the state in an attempt to build support. Beto O'Rourke, a former congressman who is now running for governor as a Democrat, has high hopes of unseating Greg Abbott; nevertheless, recent polls have Abbott in a commanding lead.
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Here in Texas, We're Getting Scammed Out of Millions—for Water | Opinion
Unless things change dramatically, there's no end in sight.
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
Texas Hispanics want more border security and less illegal migration
Not since President George W. Bush won 40% of the Hispanic vote in 2004 did a Republican do as well with Hispanics as President Donald Trump did in 2020. But unlike the 2004 surge, it appears Hispanics are sticking with Republicans this time, and the Democratic Party’s far-left open borders agenda is a big reason why.
Beto says, Abbott is "too extreme for Texas."
Abbott banned abortion in cases of rape. Abbott banned abortion in cases of incest. He's too extreme for Texas. We're voting him out. Democrat nominee for Texas Gov., Beto O'Rourke.
Beto says, "Abbott is jacking up our costs across Texas. He is the inflation governor."
"Greg Abbott is jacking up our costs across Texas. He is the inflation governor." Beto O'Rourke. Today, the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter to call Greg Abbott the " inflation Governor." The Tweet quickly went viral and outlined the increased costs since Abbott became Governor of Texas.
Governor Abbott Literally has Total Control Over the Texas Power Grid
The Dallas Newsreported that ERCOT’s interim chief executive Brad Jones plans to step down from the position he started over a year ago. He assumed this role after the Texas 2021 winter storm that left homes without power for days and where 246 people died according to the Texas Tribune.
