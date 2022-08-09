ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ash Jurberg

These billionaires are all backing Texas Gov Abbott

Greg Abbott is currently in a race with Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke for Texas Governor. Not only are they competing in the polls, but also for campaign funds. Last month it was revealed that Beto had broken fundraising records and had accumulated $40 million in funds, $4 million more than Abbott.
Washington Examiner

ACLU wants US border officials to stop helping Abbott remove illegal immigrants

The nation’s largest civil rights organization is pressuring the Biden administration to bar federal law enforcement at the southern border from working with Texas troopers as the state attempts to return illegal immigrants to Mexico. The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday told the Department of Homeland Security it...
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Greg Abbott
Washington Examiner

Texas Hispanics want more border security and less illegal migration

Not since President George W. Bush won 40% of the Hispanic vote in 2004 did a Republican do as well with Hispanics as President Donald Trump did in 2020. But unlike the 2004 surge, it appears Hispanics are sticking with Republicans this time, and the Democratic Party’s far-left open borders agenda is a big reason why.
