Name of man killed in concrete truck accident released
PORT LAVACA, Texas – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a man killed Saturday in an accident involving a concrete truck. Sheriff BJ Vickery said the victim’s name was Misael Garcia, 38, of Port Lavaca. Authorities said Garcia was cleaning the inside of a concrete truck at the time of the accident. The drum rolled and he...
Update-Threat in Ganado causes lockdown
At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Thursday August 11, Jackson County dispatch received a call from the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Ganado. The caller relayed to dispatch that a man called in, saying he was outside the church with a gun. Law enforcement from every branch...
BREAKING: Victoria County officials investigate possible illegal game room operation
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies charge four subjects for operating an illegal game room. At 12:31 a.m. on Wednesday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call of a fight in progress at a business in the 8700 block of Highway 59 S.
UPDATE: Ganado ISD lockdown has been released
GANADO, Texas – On Thursday, dispatch received a call for service from the Catholic Church in Ganado, Texas. A church employee reported being on the phone with a person making threats. Law enforcement is on the scene. Ganado ISD is also on lockdown with multiple officers on campus. Please...
Victoria Crime Stoppers is requesting information regarding a robbery.
Victoria, Texas – On July 7, 2022 at approximately 8:50 pm, a Hispanic man robbed a business on the 4100 block of Houston Hwy. The man attempted to leave the store with a television and when an employee confronted the man, the man punched the employee, grabbed the merchandise and then ran from the store. If you have any information...
Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017
Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
Victoria County potential site for new $5.56 billion refinery in Bloomington
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – 25 News Now has learned Victoria County is one of two potential sites for a new $5.56 billion refinery with the other site being Payne County and Lincoln County, Oklahoma. Prairie Energy Partners, a wholly owned company of Southern Rock Energy Partners, has submitted a Chapter 313 Agreement application with the Bloomington I.S.D. to select Victoria County as the project site, it is imperative Prairie Energy Partners secures the Chapter 313 Agreement.
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
