Calhoun County, TX

jacksonconews.com

Update-Threat in Ganado causes lockdown

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Thursday August 11, Jackson County dispatch received a call from the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Ganado. The caller relayed to dispatch that a man called in, saying he was outside the church with a gun. Law enforcement from every branch...
GANADO, TX
Calhoun County, TX
Calhoun County, TX
KIXS FM 108

Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017

Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County potential site for new $5.56 billion refinery in Bloomington

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – 25 News Now has learned Victoria County is one of two potential sites for a new $5.56 billion refinery with the other site being Payne County and Lincoln County, Oklahoma. Prairie Energy Partners, a wholly owned company of Southern Rock Energy Partners, has submitted a Chapter 313 Agreement application with the Bloomington I.S.D. to select Victoria County as the project site, it is imperative Prairie Energy Partners secures the Chapter 313 Agreement.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE

